The Trump administration has introduced a new visa rule requiring applicants to deny fears of persecution in their home countries

Consular officers will now ask direct questions about harm or mistreatment before issuing nonimmigrant visas

Immigration experts warn the policy could force vulnerable people into unsafe routes and dangerous choices

Applicants for visas to the United States must now affirm that they do not fear persecution in their home countries.

This new requirement, outlined in a diplomatic cable sent to embassies and consulates this week, is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to restrict asylum seekers from entering the country.

US visa rule restricts asylum seekers as consular officers tighten immigration checks. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to CNN, the rule applies to nonimmigrant visas, including those for tourists, students and temporary workers. In January, the US suspended immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.

Consular officers to ask direct questions

The State Department directive instructs consular officers to ask two specific questions:

- “Have you experienced harm or mistreatment in your country of nationality or last habitual residence?”

- “Do you fear harm or mistreatment in returning to your country of nationality or permanent residence?”

According to the cable, “Visa applicants must respond verbally with a ‘no’ to both questions for the consular officer to continue with visa issuance.”

A State Department spokesperson explained, “Consular officers are the first line of defence for US national security” and added that the department “uses all available tools and resources to determine whether each visa applicant qualifies under US law.”

The administration has already increased vetting for student visa applicants and temporarily paused decisions on immigration applications to ensure compliance with new security guidance. These measures reflect a sweeping shift in US immigration policy, which has restricted entry for many categories of applicants.

Expert concerns over safety

Immigration policy consultant Camille Mackler warned that the directive could endanger vulnerable individuals. She told CNN, “This is going to put people in really bad, terrible positions of having to make choices that ultimately affect their and their family safety.”

She added, “I also think this pushes people to unsafe for pathways and unsafe for routes, because if you need to leave, you leave, and you do whatever you need to do that."

Under US law, asylum can only be sought by individuals physically present in the country who are fleeing political, racial or religious persecution. The new visa rule may make it harder for those at risk to reach US soil and legally request protection.

Immigration policy shifts as student visa vetting increases and applications face delays. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US sends message to Nigerians on visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has renewed its call for lawful travel practices, highlighting that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can have wider consequences for future applicants. In a statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, the mission stressed that compliance with U.S. immigration rules is vital to maintaining fair and open access for legitimate travellers.

“Visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can affect opportunities for their fellow citizens. Strengthening compliance helps protect access for students, business travellers, and families who travel responsibly.”

The mission explained that when individuals overstay their visas or violate entry conditions, it can negatively affect the perception of compliance among applicants from the same country. This, in turn, may influence future visa decisions.

Source: Legit.ng