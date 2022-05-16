Nigerian music superstar, Davido's first child Imade Adeleke is celebrating her 7th birthday and her parents made themselves available to show massive support

Davido and his first baby mama Sophia Momodu hosted guests during the hip hop birthday party

Photos from the event have sparked hilarious reactions online as fans can't keep their eyes off the particular one that has the trio of Davido, Sophia and Imade together

Music superstar, Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu threw a big hip hop party for their daughter Imade Adeleke as she clocked age seven.

The parents look so cute together with their child as photos from the hip hop birthday party emerged online.

Photos from Imade's 7th birthday party. Credit: @thesophiamomodu @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

The party had celebrities and other important guests in attendance as they had the fun of their lives at the hip hop event.

Sophia shared the official photos from her daughter's party on Instagram and gave a shoutout to her friends and loved ones.

Like her mum, Imade also shared more photos from her 7th birthday party and thanked the people for the lovely wishes they sent to her.

Nigerians react to photos from Imade's hip hop party

Social media users have trooped to Imade and her mum's page to commend the lovely birthday photos they shared.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Anibenkam:

Is the 4th slide for me, Sophia is in heaven."

Phizzy___:

"I swear your mother is the perfect woman for your dad."

Igietsemhestella:

"Abeg this woman too fine oo mama Imade dey enter my eye."

Zeal_of_africa:

"Omo make person no lie Sophia dey ok for king David."

