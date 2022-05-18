Popular American rapper, DaBaby’s visit to Lagos , Nigeria has continued to cause a buzz on social media

, The international music star’s bodyguard was also seen having some fun and was captured on video collecting a lady’s phone number

The bodyguard and the babe seemed unaware that they were being recorded as they had a small chat and exchanged numbers

Popular American rapper, DaBaby’s trip to Nigeria on the invite of much-loved singer, Davido, has continued to cause a stir online.

The two music stars recently visited the trenches in Lagos Island for a music video shoot and DaBaby’s bodyguard was seen getting busy with a lady.

The rapper’s bodyguard’s interest seemed to be piqued by one of the ladies in Lagos and he made sure to collect her number.

DaBaby's bodyguard collects phone number from babe in Lagos Island. Photos: @samklef, @dababy

Source: Instagram

Their exchange was captured in a video that later trended online. In the clip shared on Instagram by Samklef and spotted by Legit.ng, the lady who appeared to be one of the video vixens, was seen typing out what many assumed to be her phone number into the phone that was given to her by the bodyguard.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After the lady was done with the phone, she handed it back to the bodyguard who quickly returned the device to his pocket while they had a little chat.

See the trending clip below:

Internet users react to video of DaBaby’s bodyguard collecting phone number from a Lagos babe

Read what internet users had to say about their exchange below:

Its_mikkyanu:

“You no see as @asaasika dey look both of them.”

Emmanuel.ikpe.16:

“Make him girlfriend for Yankee catch her first.”

Datblaqyoruba_boi:

“He no come look uche face for there na.”

Mhedkidboss:

“Omo person wey get the babe don lose am like this .”

Cyndy.goskyy:

“He will use her and block her number later and let her go back to her boyfriend there is nothing like person babe has gone … Next song he will collect number from the next babe and the cycle will continue .”

Interesting.

Huge crowd welcomes DaBaby to Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that DaBaby arrived in the city of Lagos, Nigeria, and fans welcomed him to the ever-busy streets.

The rapper shared a video of the moment a mammoth crowd gathered around him to give him a lovely reception in the city.

In the video, the fans struggled to have their hands on him and a man could be heard advising the rapper to hold his phone tightly.

Source: Legit.ng