The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards took place on Saturday night, May 14

Several Nigerian celebrities turned up in style to grace the event with some causing quite a buzz on social media

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven celebrities whose outfits sparked mixed reactions on social media

As is the case with high profile events, the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) witnessed some interesting fashion moments.

Dramatic or disastrous: Toyin Lawani, x others in outfits that caused mixed reactions online

Source: Instagram

While there were stars like Osas Ighodaro, Nengi and a host of others who had fans gushing over with love at their ensembles, it wasn't exactly the same for some others.

Nigerian designer/stylist, Toyin Lawani brought all the drama with her look at the vent and popular crossdresser, James Brown, made sure to do same.

However, their looks were welcomed with mixed feelings as not everyone seemed to fancy them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Below are seven stars whose looks sparked mixed reactions:

1. Toyin Lawani

The celebrity stylist/designer showed up for the event

One person wrote:

"Kilosele Toyin be calming down oou won use style injure us."

2. James Brown

The popular crossdresser was another celebrity who got many people talking.

Channelling his inner princess, James donned a regal Victorian dress with dramatic high collars and a tiara.

One person wrote:

"James brown lost focus he came to the wrong show,the circus is down the hall."

3. Mo Bimpe

The popular Yoruba movie star stepped out in a purple dress designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire.

The gloved sleeved dress featured a ball skirt with large flower-shaped cutouts embellished on it.

One person wrote:

"The dress is really nice for Photoshoot but not for events, beautiful couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

4. Pretty Mike

The Lagos socialite also got people talking when he showed up in a caped look for the AMVCA event.

According to Lawani, the painting was inspired by the New York city painting on Alicia Keys' cape which she wore to the Met Gala.

One person wrote:

"You don run out of ideas "

5. Ifu Ennada

The 2018 Big Brother Naija star was another star who got people talking due to her ensemble for the AMVCA.

Also styled by Lawani, Ifu donned a black ball gown with the bottom part made of multiple black masks.

One person wrote:

"You look scary...But unique."

6. Simi Drey

The actress went for a rather bold choice for the event. She donned an all-black fully masked look heavily inspired by Kim Kardashian.

This look, however, earned her loads of criticisms online.

One person wrote:

""In this our heat? I hope she's okay.""

7. Denrele Edun

The media personality and entertainer stepped out for the event looking like a mobile chandelier.

The look (also styled by Lawani) which bears a strong resemblance with one of Lawani's epic birthday looks caused quite a reaction online.

One person wrote:

"This is beautiful...but just thinking how did he sit down for the event."

These looks and a whole lot more had people talking on and off social media.

Well deserved: Reactions as Osas Ighodaro snags 'Best Dressed' award at AMVCA

On Saturday night, May 14, Osas Ighodaro went home a smiling winner following her victory at the Africa Movie Viewers' Choice Awards.

Among the stars who brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet event was the curvaceous mother of one.

Standing tall in a gorgeous bedazzled dress, the talented actress put her beautiful figure on display and it was indeed buzzworthy.

The dress which saw Ighodaro snagging the coveted Best Dressed award featured a sheer corset bodice and sleeves with a see-through skirt and ruffle train and was designed by celebrity stylist, Veekee James.

Source: Legit.ng