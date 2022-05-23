Oba Elegushi’s mother, Olori Sinotu Aidelohi Titilayo, celebrated her 70th birthday in style on Sunday, May 22, and it was a star-studded event that had the crème de la crème in attendance.

From members of the royal family to respected business moguls, the venue was packed full of high-profile guests who came to celebrate with the queen-mother.

As expected, some celebrity figures also graced the event with their presence and one such superstar is 30 BG’s Davido.

Fun videos from Olori Sinotu's 70th birthday party. Photo: @hrmsaelegushi/@goldmyne

Legit.ng has compiled some videos highlighting some of the fun moments at the grand birthday party.

Check them out:

1. Celebrant and her siblings cut birthday cake

As expected, family members were among those who showed up to celebrate with Olori Sinotu on her special day.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment she was joined by her siblings to cut her beautiful birthday cake.

Her son, Oba Elegushi, also snagged a spot in the family photo.

2. Davido serenades celebrant and guests with sweet performance

Singer Davido has been known to show support for Oba Elegushi and it wasn't any different for his mother's birthday.

The 30 BG musician showed up to the event in style and he performed some classics that got guests in their dancing mode.

The celebrant of the day also joined Davido on stage to bust some dance moves.

3. Olori Sinotu spotted with her children and grandkids

The 70-year-old celebrant beamed with smiles as she was joined by her children and grandchildren for yet another family portrait.

Olori Sinotu took her spot in the middle as she was flanked on both sides by the young ones.

As expected, Oba Elegushi also took a spot just beside his mother for the cute photo.

4. Olori Sekinat and Oba Elegushi take the dance floor

An interesting highlight of the night happened when Oba Elegushi and his beautiful wife, Olori Sekinat, took the dance floor.

The monarch made it quite clear that he still has impressive dance moves as he rocked his queen.

Guests surrounded the royal couple and even sprayed cash.

5. Billionaire Razaq Okoya and wife Shade's arrival

The Okoya's were among high-profile guests who showed up to celebrate with Olorin Sinotu.

A video spotted on social media captured the moment Razaq and his delectable wife, Shade, arrived at the venue of the party.

The business mogul took a spot just beside fellow billionaire, Sir Olu Okeowo.

6. Olori Sinotu takes the dance floor

The woman of the moment, Olori Sinotu, looked absolutely gorgeous as she stepped out in her second outfit of the day.

She was joined by friends as she took to the dance floor and bust some impressive moves for someone her age.

Guests also appreciated the queen with several wads of naira notes.

