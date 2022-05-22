Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun and his wife, Mabel warmed hearts after videos of their baby, Ayomide's dedication emerged online

The funnyman took his newborn baby to the church together with his wife a s they both danced joyfully to the altar

s AY shared videos from the baby dedication online with some notable celebrities in attendance, Nigerians have joined the couple in the beautiful celebration

Comedian AY is a proud father as he takes his newborn baby, Ayomide to the church for child dedication.

The funnyman flooded his Instagram story with moments from the beautiful child dedication in a church where some of his celebrity friends attended.

He and his wife, Mabel rocked matching blue outfits together with their first daughter, Michelle who celebrates with her parents.

Comedian AY takes his daughter to church. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Spotted in attendance at the church were, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, and actress Ufuoma McDermott among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Watch another video from the event below:

Nigerians react to the videos of Comedian AY's baby dedication

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the videos of Comedian AY's baby dedication at church, most of them congratulated the new parents.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Fab_pweetyliz:

"Congratulations, I am next in line to be celebrated IJN."

Thriftwearsbybellz:

"Congratulations to them and may God do it for those in waiting."

Hoievents:

"My day of joy is here, this is sooooo sweet to watch."

Omalicha_peter23:

"Congratulations to them,so happy for them, they look so adorable together"

Maronyworld:

"Congratulations on your bundle of joy . My joy has come too."

Basketmouth and wife dance during their child dedication in church

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Basketmouth and his wife Elsie took their newest child to the church for dedication.

The funnyman stirred reactions with his new unusual hairstyle as he and his wife danced for joy at the altar.

Basketmouth who carried his baby girl in the presence of the Lord had his hair dyed in a whitish blonde colour. The hairstyle sparked hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

Comedian AY and his wife, Mabel got social media buzzing after videos from their baby Ayomide's dedication emerged online.

The couple danced for joy with their first daughter, Michelle who rocked the same outfit with them.

Reacting, someone said: "Congratulations to them and may God do it for those in waiting."

Source: Legit.ng