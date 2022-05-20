Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has taken another chance at marriage two years after his failed union with Maureen Esisi

The actor had proposed to his new woman in February 2022 and he recently took to his Instagram page with pictures from their official wedding ceremony

Many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the new husband and his beautiful bride

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood movie star Blossom Chukwujekwu who has found love again and married for the second time.

Recall that two years ago the actor’s marriage to Maureen Esisi crashed to the shock of many, with the two washing their dirty linen in public.

Blossom Chukwujewu marries again. Photo: @blossomchukwujekwu

Source: Instagram

Well, that chapter is now way behind Blossom who proposed to his new lover Ehinome in February 2022.

The actor took many fans and colleagues by surprise as he recently took to his official Instagram page with official pictures from their traditional wedding ceremony.

See his post below:

Also confirming the ceremony that went down in Edo, fellow Nollywood actor, Wole Ojo, shared a picture of the newlyweds and congratulated them

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for actor

_kehindebankole said:

"Congratulations to a perfect gentleman I know."

stannze said:

"Happiness truly deserved Nwanne Let’s do this."

ibiwarietuk said:

"Congratulations to you and yours B."

chief_femibranch said:

"Congrats bro of mine."

uzee_usman said:

"Baba congratulations my mentor."

niniinyang said:

"I’m literally opening my mouthcongratulations!!!!"

gabbylucciii said:

"Let the name of the Lord be glorified."

_therealtb1 said:

"A big congratulations bro, God bless your marriage."

