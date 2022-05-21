The Nigerian entertainment industry is no stranger to witnessing a series of interesting and mostly controversial events. Many times, top celebrities are involved in these controversial situations and it makes headlines for days or even weeks.

The year 2022 started out on an unassuming note, perhaps because people were still reeling from the fun of December 2021 while they made new resolutions for the New Year to be less problematic.

Controversial female celebs in 2022. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @funkejenidaakindele @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

However, the dullness was short-lived and the internet got back to what it had always been, as different controversial celebrity stories started to make the rounds.

Today, Legit.ng will be focusing on Nigerian female celebrities who have made headlines so far in 2022 for controversial reasons. See below:

1. Mercy Aigbe:

This Nollywood actress caused quite a stir on social media for months after she unveiled her new husband, Kazim Adeoti. Adeoti aka Adekaz’s first wife, Funsho, blasted the couple on social media. Mercy’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, also claimed that the actress was cheating on him with her new husband when they were still married. Despite the messy accusations and counter accusations on social media, Mercy seemed unbothered and continued to flaunt her new boo for all to see online.

2. Tonto Dikeh:

This celebrity is no stranger to being controversial and she caused a lot of buzz online after her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri’s mansion was demolished by the government in Abuja. Tonto openly rejoiced about her ex-boo’s pain and it led to internet users bashing her. However, the mother of one was unrepentant and continued to gloat.

3. Kemi Olunloyo:

Kemi Olunloyo appeared to be under the radar in 2022 until she clashed with actress Tonto Dikeh. It all started when Olunloyo interviewed Tonto’s ex-boo, Kpokpogri, on the demolition of his mansion. This later spiraled into name calling and threats between both women.

4. Maureen Esisi:

This Nigerian socialite and ex-wife to Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, raised a lot of comments after she reacted to the remarriage of her ex-husband in a strange way. After photos of Blossom and his new wife made the rounds, Maureen appeared to be mocking the new bride’s looks by sharing shady posts on Instagram.

5. Funke Akindele:

This film star has done a lot to maintain an unproblematic reputation on social media. However, she has been the subject of calling out on the internet from time to time. In recent times, her stepson, Benito Bello, claimed the actress is not what she appears to be online and that he lived with her for two years. The teenager also claimed there was trouble in her marriage with JJC Skillz and noted that both parties cheated on each other.

6. Nkechi Blessing Sunday:

This Nollywood actress and her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan (ODF) had fans moving from being interested in their breakup story to being fed up after they both engaged in what many termed as disgraceful displays on social media. Both parties continued to go on Instagram lives to make claims and counter claims. The straw that seemed to break the camel’s back was when ODF claimed Nkechi used to wear one pants for three days and the actress reacted by claiming she does not even wear underwear. She even went as far as making a TikTok video of herself removing a pair of pant and throwing it away.

The first half of 2022 has no doubt been an eventful one as several unexpected celebrity gist continues to make the rounds.

