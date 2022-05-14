Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has taken to social media to criticise Tonto Dikeh over her posts about an ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogiri

Recall the Kpokpogri took to social media to lament over the demolition of his house in Abuja worth millions of naira

Reacting to this, Tonto about the consequences that could follow who messes with the wrong woman

Tonto Dikeh is currently being dragged on social media following her reaction to the demolition of her ex, Prince Kpokpogri's house.

Nigerians have reacted to the post. Credit: Uche Ebere, Prince Kpokpogiri and Tonto Dikeh.



One of such people is Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, who took to the comment section of one of Tonto's post to lambast the mother of one

Recall Tonto, in a statement via her Instastory, spoke about the consequences that could follow who messes with the wrong woman.

Displeased by her remark, Ebere slammed the actress, tagging her behaviour as witchcraft.

In her words:

"This is witchcraft, to be happy when someone is in pain. What you wish for others must definitely come back to you. So know the kind of things you wish for people. Some people are just devil in human form, this is soo sad to watch. Haaa my goodness."

Social media users react

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"For her to be happy n show excitement at someone's downfall shows the kind of woman she is, honestly churchill dodged a major bullet "

official_jhay:

"God really saved Churchill"

teeh_lyfstyle:

"But this is really sad, But make we Dey talk true sometimes. That house was his sweat"

_beeebii:

"Toxicity!! Even if someone hurt you, you don't laugh at their misfortune, just leave them to face whatever they are going through."

massage_and_fitness_lagos_abj:

"Never laugh at anyone's misfortune."

dihnex:

"Las Las churchhill dodge atomic bomb."

