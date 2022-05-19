Controversial Nigerian celebs Kemi Olunloyo and actress Tonto Dikeh have continued to be at loggerheads on social media

The both started to exchange words after Olunloyo interviewed Tonto’s ex-boo, Kpokpogri, asking if the actress had anything to do with his Abuja home demolition

As the issue developed, Olunloyo accused Tonto of using substances and the actress has dared her to drop names of her informants

Popular Nigerian celebrities, Kemi Olunloyo and actress Tonto Dikeh, have fallen out over an interview that was conducted with the film star’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

In a new development, Tonto Dikeh has dared Olunloyo to release the names of her informants after the journalist claimed she was told that the actress was spotted with substance paraphernalia.

Tonto Dikeh and Kemi Olunloyo trade words online. Photos: @tontolet, @drkemiolunloyo

Olunloyo had claimed in a social media post that substance paraphernalia fell out of Tonto’s bag after she went to visit a businesswoman in her office in Abuja.

Tonto replies Olunloyo’s claim

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress laughed at the journalist’s claims and dared her to mention the names of the persons involved for her to confirm.

Not stopping there, Tonto added that she had been told Olunloyo was a mentally challenged but she might be her cure.

The actress continued to dare the journalist and told her that if she cannot produce the names of her informants, then she has ‘bought the biggest bad market ever”.

Internet users speak on Tonto’s reaction to Olunloyo’s claims

Favyy_beauty:

“Dat woman has meet her last bus stop.”

Daniels.oge:

“I talk am say Kemi don buy case .”

Mariquita_officiall:

“My own is that kemi needs taming and if it’s you that will take her. Biko do not even after who’s right or wrong.”

Edees_confectioneries:

“World war 2 .”

Sommybold:

“This fight go long like 3rd mainland bridge .”

You didn't put me in jail: Kemi Olunloyo tells Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemi, in a video, said Tonto never sent her to prison in the first place, adding that it was good she brought up the issues five years late.

The journalist confirmed Tonto made some donations to her GoFund Me account.

“WHY IS TONTO DIKEH WISHING FOR ME TO GO BACK TO PRISON? This is so hurtful to me. Nobody can truly understand what I went through in Port Harcourt prison. I still battle #PTSD at 50% recovery till today. I only did a #Kemified wellness interview with Prince Kpokpogri asking him if her rejoicing had anything to do with the “powers from above”, Kemi wrote.

