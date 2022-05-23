Controversial actress Kemi Olunloyo has been trending over the past few days owing to the disagreement between her and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh

The whole drama started after Kemi said Tonto was chasing clout with the demolition of her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri's house in Abuja

While her drama with the actress continues to trend, she, however, is not the first to disagree with Kemi

Kemi Olunloyo is one of the popular journalists on social media and has been in the news for different reasons.

She has, however, been trending online for the past few days owing to her disagreement with actress Tonto Dikeh, who said she would travel to Lagos to meet the journalist.

In this post, we look at some of the celebrities Kemi Olunloyo has had a disagreement with.

1. Kemi Olunloyo and Tonto Dikeh

The disagreement between the two is the latest, and it all started after an interview between Kemi and Tonto's ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri on his demolished mansion in Abuja.

Kemi said the actress was only chasing clout and had nothing to do with her ex-lover's demolished house, a statement that didn't sit down well with the actress, who went on to have a bitter exchange with the journalist.

In the latest post, Kemi referred to Tonto as a radio without battery as she said the actress failed to show up in Lagos after promising to do so.

2. Kemi Olunloyo and Activist Toun

The controversial Nigerian journalist stirred reactions over her comment on Dowen College’s Sylvester Oromoni’s death in 2021.

Reacting to Kemi's statement, popular Nigerian activist, Adetoun, vowed to beat up Kemi Olunloyo in a video she shared on social media as she blasted her for making claims about Sylvester’s death.

Adetoun said the journalist could not continue to use people’s names and situations to create content on social media.

3. Kemi Olunloyo and Georgina Ohuoha

In 2017, Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha threatened to beat up and arrest controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo for defaming her.

Georgina, back then posted a video of herself in Ibadan to show how serious she was.

4. Kemi Olunloyo and Ada Ameh

Actress Ada Ameh was one of those who had a disagreement with Kemi Olunloyo in 2021 over her claim that the late Sylvester Oromoni agreed to be beaten and willingly drank engine oil during initiation.

Ada told Kemi Olunloyo to tell her where they could meet so that she could beat the elderly woman like a baby.

Tonto Dikeh arrives in Lagos to confront Kemi Olunloyo

Social media users across the country thought controversial actress Tonto Dikeh was joking when she announced that she would deliver slaps to Kemi Olunloyo.

Kemi and Tonto had been dragging each other on social media for a while before the actress decided to end all talks and go the aggressive way.

The movie star revealed that she has landed in Lagos for the sole purpose of meeting up with Kemi and promised to deal with her.

