Popular actress Tonto Dikeh sparked reactions on social media with her statement after the house of her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri was demolished

This comes after Kpokpogri took to social media to lament over the demolition of his house in Abuja

Following Tonto Dikeh’s reaction, many have taken to social media to drag the actress as they said she was not supposed to make such a statement

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is making headlines over her statement after her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri went viral after he took to a live session on Instagram to lament the demolition of his house in Abuja.

The politician expressed his sadness in the live session as he captured the aftermath of the demolition of the gate and fence to his house.

You get what you deserve when you mess with the wrong woman: Tonto Dikeh. Credit: @tontolet @kpokpogri

Kpokpogri said he does understand why his building was demolished as he didn’t get any notice beforehand.

Reacting to her ex-lover ordeal, Tonto, in a statement via her Instastory, spoke about the consequences that could follow who messes with the wrong woman.

She wrote:

"When you mess with the wrong woman, you get all you deserve. Now Dancing Ikwerre Dance to The Federal Government Of Nigeria."

Mixed reactions as Tonto Dikeh gloats over ex-lover's ordeal

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

annmaria.omo:

"Tonto is slowly turning into an ev!l person. Why rejoice over someone’s pain? She clearly hasn’t healed. Hurt people hurt people indeed."

mariam_oyakhilome:

"This man might be bad,but rejoicing over the downfall of another person isn’t cool."

antoinettechauke.sa:

"It’s witchcraft to take pleasure in other people’s misery. PERIOD."

adestitoali:

"Never mock anyone in trouble bcos it might still come back to you."

