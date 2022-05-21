Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen has sparked several reactions on social media after photos of the actor tying the knot with his new wife surfaced

In a post sighted online, a fan pointed out that Blossom left a hot woman (Maureen) just to marry someone who doesn't measure up

Maureen's comment has made the rounds on social media and Nigerians dragged her for hating on her ex-husband

Popular Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has been in the news following his marriage to another woman two years after his marriage to ex-wife of five years Maureen.

Different reactions have taken over social media and Maureen herself dropped different reactions to the news.

Nigerians bash Maureen for laughing at Blossom's new wife Photo credit: @blossomchukwujekwu/@redvigor

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, someone had pointed out to Maureen that her ex-husband left her despite how hot she is for another woman who doesn't measure up.

Blossom's ex-wife agreed with the statement by laughing.

Nigerians react to Maureen's statement

anu_otesh:

"Happiness and peace over beauty."

rich_billy01:

"As long as man has peace wit her. Let him live "

fatima_henryjames:

"Marriage isn’t about looks but happiness and peace of mind, with all the beauty didn’t the marriage still crash….. his new wife isn’t even bad looking, everybody is unique in their own ways."

iruoma.chukwu:

"If she gives him peace of mind then who cares about a hot thang."

sugarsharon67:

"She herself no fine. Abeg Mk all of una rest. Over taking is allowed."

amujirivitalis:

"It's not always about the outside buh the inside... Sho get."

lithoroyal:

"Indirectly laughing herself who is bothered? "

Many flood Maureen's DM following ex-hubby Blossom Chukwujekwu’s marriage

Content creator Maureen Esisi gave social media observers what they wanted as she took to Instagram in reaction to her ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s new marriage.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actor took many by surprise after taking to Instagram with pictures from his traditional wedding ceremony.

Shortly after the news of the union became public, Esisi shared a post suggesting that many people have been sending unsolicited messages to her direct message channel.

Source: Legit.ng