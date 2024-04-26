Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s death has once again drawn a comment from his ex-boss Naira Marley’s camp

Just recently, a post that was made by one of Naira Marley’s associates went viral online where he revealed his hatred for Mohbad even in death

The viral post triggered a series of heated reactions from the late musician's fans as they dropped hot takes

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley is back in the news after one of his associates, Law_lee101 made a negative comment about the late Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

Recall that since Mohbad’s death in September 2023, Naira Marley and his camp came under fire for allegedly bullying the late singer before his demise.

In a new development, one of Naira Marley’s boys reportedly took to his Instagram page to spill hatred about the deceased singer.

In the post, Law_lee101 posted about how his hatred for Mohbad has continued to grow even after his tragic demise. Not stopping there, he gave context on the reason for his deep feelings.

According to Law_lee101, if Mohbad had not said anything bad about Zinoleesky, Portable would not have dared to drag him on social media.

See the viral screenshot below:

Fans blast Naira Marley’s associate

Shortly after Naira Marley’s associate’s post about Mohbad went viral, he started to get a lot of heated reactions from Nigerians and his page was soon deactivated. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Renee_anabs:

“Imole spirit strong keep spilling.”

destindhand_fabricfashion_affa:

“Na Dat hatred go finally kpai u.”

Seunfunmi_ewa:

“Why don't you go meet him where he dey.so, you both can sort this out?”

Luluvanibrown:

“Na silent confession be this ohhh.”

arewa_bukkyamosbello:

“even after his DEATH?? ”

mrs_rightchoice.ng:

“Just imagine.”

Temilolasobola:

“His page can’t be found! ONKR.”

official_chinny05:

“Na Mohbad matter go kee una!”

Seyibtcyrn:

“Imolenization fans ❤️make we go chop he account … he still dey beef person way done die, who is with me?”

aubiergembock:

“Mohbad whatever you are doing from over there, kindly increase the dosage to 100%. It has started working. They are now coming out in broad daylight to unveil what was hidden.”

angelinawunmy:

“He will soon join MOhbad in Jesus name .”

gatsegwasi:

“Don’t worry you will soon join Moh & even your friend Marley won’t remember you.”

Bahdt_girl_annie1:

“Imagine h@ting on a de@d person that never fought you people even wh!!le y’all was bully!ng him tueh.”

Rasheedofnaija:

“Omo this is totally out of line… This guy don forget say one day.. Himself go kpayin chai.”

Mohbad's widow performs to his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's wife, Wumi, sent shivers down the spines of many following their son Liam’s birthday celebration.

A clip showed the late singer's widow miming her husband’s song ‘Peace’ at the party.

The guests in attendance were stunned by the profound moment as they sang and danced along.

