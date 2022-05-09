The first wife of Adekaz production CEO, Funsho Adeoti sparked hilarious reactions when she issued a stern warning to her husband and his new wife, Mercy Aigbe

Funsho who was outside the country when the Nollywood actress married her man is back and seems ready to stand her ground against their marriage

She gave her husband and Mercy a 12-hours ultimatum to pull down a post they put up on social media

Months after popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe married Adekaz production boss, Kazeem Adeoti, his first wife, Funsho is taking a swipe at the new lovers.

The marriage of Kazeem and Mercy stirred hilarious reactions and massive backlashes on social media but Funsho was reported to be outside the country at the time.

1st wife of Adekaz warns Mercy Aigbe and her hubby. Credit: @realmercyaigbe @asiwajucouture

Source: Instagram

The mother of four seems ready for a showdown as she urged Mercy and Kazeem to pull down a post on social media with a 12-hours ultimatum.

The warning came after Mercy shared loved-up photos with their husband as they attended the 40th birthday party of fellow actress, Ini Edo.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Funsho:

"For the last and final time stop pushing me. @realmercyaigbe @adekazproduction do the needful pull it down you've been warned. 12 hours only."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Funsho's warning to Mercy Aigbe and her hubby

Social media users have reacted differently to Funsho Adeoti's warning to her husband and Mercy Aigbe.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Skulridon:

"This man too like photo shoot."

_Thatlonewolf_:

"What needful? Who get full gist?"

Hormotee17:

"Omo I think mercy do video in adekaz home which belong to her I don't even knw."

Princessadeolanimi:

"Whatever you do as a man, marry a mature woman if not Any small Wahala social medium straight."

Lovers_410:

"Let this woman pepper Mercy, I’m here for all of it!"

Mercy Aigbe reveals how she will deal with ladies who have eyes on her Alhaji

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe finally addressed ladies who claimed to have their eyes on her husband, Adekaz.

The movie star posted a funny video online where she showcased what would be the fate of those ladies who like her man.

Mercy's post went viral on social media and raised a lot of interesting comments from her fans.

Source: Legit.ng