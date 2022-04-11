Love is a beautiful thing and it is no wonder that many people give in to the urge to let the whole world know when they are smitten and in a relationship.

Social media these days is usually filled with posts of two loved up people trying to convince the world that their partners are the best things that have ever happened to them. However, we often forget that people only go online to show beautiful things even if behind the scenes might not be so enviable.

A number of Nigerian celebrities also fall into this category of flaunting their love lives on social media. Even though in some cases, what they post online is their reality, this is not always the reality.

Some Nigerian celebrity couples moved from being goals to bad examples. Photos: @tontolet, @nkechiblessingsunday, @toyinaimakhu

Over time, numerous fans on social media have gone from gushing over celebrity couples to being afraid of getting into relationships after seeing how these star’s love lives transitioned from couple goals to scary situations. This has even led to people advising others to keep their relationships off social media but it doesn’t seem to have an effect.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some highly publicized Nigerian celebrity relationships that were initially couple goals but crashed in messy ways. See below:

1. Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogri:

This popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, left many fans gushing after revealing online that she was finally in a relationship with Delta state politician, Prince Kpokpogri. The film star got Kpokpogri a ceiling-high cake on his birthday and even gifted him a truck. However, just a few months later, both parties started to drag each other online in a really messy way and even engaged in tussles to collect the cars their gifted each other among other things. There was also the issue of a leaked audio of Tonto crying and begging Kpokpogri. According to Tonto, her ex-boo was fond of recording his sexcapades with different ladies, including married ones, then blackmailing them later. Popular married dancer, Jane Mena, was also mentioned in the scandal.

2. Tiwa Savage and Teebillz:

Top Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage, used to be married to her manager, Tunji Balogun aka TeeBillz. Their wedding left many fans in their feelings especially when TeeBillz shed tears at the beautiful ceremony. But alas, their union wasn’t to last. Billz and Tiwa traded a series of accusations against each other including claims of stolen funds, cheating, drug usage and more. Tiwa, who was known to avoid drama online even had an emotional YouTube video where she shed tears and spoke on her failed marriage with TeeBillz.

3. Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill:

Tonto is one who seems to enjoy her personal business being online and this includes her marriage with businessman and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill. After their union crashed, Tonto never missed any opportunity to drag him online and even claimed that he had lied about being former president, Olusegun Obasanjo’s son among other things. Tonto shared all these in a several-parts video posted on YouTube. This is after the actress had praised him in the past for the expensive things she claimed he gave her when the going was good.

4. Toyin Abraham and Adeniyi Johnson:

This much loved Nollywood actress did not always have it rosy with her love life. When she still used to go by the name Aimakhu, Toyin was married to fellow actor, Adeniyi Johnson and they both made sure to ‘pepper haters’ with their loved up displays on social media. However, their union soon hit the rocks and it was trailed with a lot of scandal that left Toyin keeping a low profile on social media for a while before she eventually introduced herself to fans by her new name, Abraham.

5. Korra Obidi and Justin Dean:

It goes without saying that this interracial couple was indeed goals. They made sure to put their relationship out there for fans to gush over and many of them even used the Nigerian dancer and her oyinbo chiropractor husband as prayer points to God. However, when their union eventually crashed, it left many fans in disbelief with some of them hoping it was just a prank. The seemingly calm Justin then transformed into someone who called out and dragged Korra online at every opportunity while the Nigerian dancer appeared to keep her cool and ignore his drama. The court of social media also seemed to take Justin’s side seeing as he looked like the calm one while Korra had always been known as the dancer who likes to expose her body. However, people’s opinion of Justin started to change after a video was made of him insulting and calling Korra names in the presence of their kids while she stayed mute.

6. Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Opeyemi Falegan:

The newest celebrity couple on this list is actress Nkechi Blessing and her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan. When the couple started, they made sure to put their love life in the faces of all those who cared to look. They were an epitome of couple goals until Falegan went on social media and distanced himself from the actress. This led to a ‘storm’ on social media as Nkechi opened a can of worms about her ex and noted that he wasn’t a politician like he claimed but a jobless person who had no willingness to work. She also claimed that he was not a good performer in bed among other things.

7. Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry:

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, used to profess love to her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry in the past and even credited him for being her greatest supporter and backbone. It then came as a surprise that their union ended over domestic violence issues. Gentry also accused Mercy of cheating on him and readily takes every opportunity to tarnish her reputation online.

These sweet celebrity relationships turned sour makes one wonder how people can go from being the apple of each other’s eyes to being sworn enemies who would go to great lengths to tarnish the other’s reputation on social media. Despite these cases, there are still celebrity couples who are goals.

