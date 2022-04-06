Nollywood veteran Jim Iyke recently shared his experience dating a Muslim lady as he said it ended because of their religious differences

The veteran actor in the video called for the abolishment of religious sentiments as he said many people are still experiencing it to date

Jim added that people could co-exist peacefully despite their different views about life, religion, politics, among others

Nigerian celebrated actor Jim Iyke in an interview where he was speaking about his role in a movie, recounted one of his dating experiences.

Jim revealed he once dated a Muslim lady, but it had to end when it was time to pop the question because of their religious differences.

Jim Iyke calls for abolishment of religious sentiments. Credit: Jim Iyke

Source: UGC

The actor revealed many of his relatives have been in similar shoes, and it didn't work out.

Jim stated that it was about time religious sentiment was abolished as it does no good for the modern-day man. He added that the issue needs to be addressed by leaders in the country.

The actor stressed that people could co-exist peacefully irrespective of their different perspectives on life, religion, politics, etc.

See the video below:

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

Prof Ankonam:

"Smart dude, you see how he took the opportunity to promote his recent movie, I hope guys learn that. Straight to the point interview. ."

Fabienne A:

"Wow is one of my Favorite actor Jim also Genevev"

WISDOM SARBAH:

"I like dis actor to the nonsense point simply cos he's one of the fitting survivalist or survivals of Nigerian ruins........... ."

Godwin Koranteng:

"This guy communicates very well ."

Isabella Kunadu:

"Hey Zion u do all Boss !! love jim # one love!!"

fiifilaid:

"The alpha male of Africa next to sarkodie."

