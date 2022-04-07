Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and her ex-boo, Opeyemi Falegan, has continued to make headlines online over their broken relationship

Both parties have continued to go on social media to make videos of themselves slamming the other party as news of their breakup trends

Nkechi Blessing who vowed never to cry over a man was seen breaking down in tears as she addressed some issues in her relationship

Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, has continued to cause a buzz online over her failed relationship with Opeyemi Falegan.

On the night of April 6, 2022, the Nigerians social media space was rent with several videos of Nkechi and her ex-boyfriend blasting each other.

Nkechi Blessing bursts into tears amidst drama with ex-boo, Opeyemi Falegan, on social media. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

In one of the videos, the actress was seen bragging about never crying over a man, much less her ex-boo, Falegan, whom she described as not being good in bed.

As the night progressed, another video went viral showing the moment the actress burst into serious tears over the issue.

In the emotional video, Nkechi was seen holding on to her shirt as she cried seriously and called on her late mother to vindicate her. Efforts from the actress’ sister, Jennifer, to stop the online rants were shoved aside by NBS.

According to the film star, she needs to address issues once and for all because a particular anonymous blog has taken food from her mouth on several occasions.

See the video below:

Nigerians react on social media

Nkechi Blessing’s breakdown on Instagram live drew a series of mixed reactions. Only a few people sympathised with the actress while many others taunted her as they recounted how she used to flaunt her ex-boo online.

Read some of their comments below:

Ewatomilola_beaut:

“Live your truth nkechi, stop spreading and living fake life, a man that will love you will definitely do, you don't have to polish things to suit social media purposes... you claimed you were married to a man you're just in a relationship with, polished things to look so packaged, see the end now. Mtchew, if shamelessness is a person.”

Nytcrawler_:

“But wait i have two questions oo. 1. Shey these two were once in love right? 2. Why can't you people separate in peace without bringing it to the public?”

Saucy_millie:

“Na lie your mama no tell you anything.”

La_creammy:

“If you like cry from now till tomorrow, I no still believe you.”

Iamlavish8:

“Your tears are delicious .”

Dapo_osha:

“Wetin be this? ”

Blazeahams:

“This is the reason why your marital status should remain anonymous on social media.”

I can't be using my money to feed a man: Nkechi Blessing speaks on ex-boo

Following the end of her relationship with Opeyemi Falegan, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has equally taken to IG Live to tackle the Ekiti born politician.

Falegan said he ended the relationship because he didn't want to be involved in any controversies.

However, Nkechi, in a series of videos that have gone viral on social media, said she has a large family and can't be using the little money she makes to feed a grown-up man.

