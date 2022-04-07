Social media users have reacted to pre-wedding photoshoots of a Nigerian lady and her man that have gone viral

And this is undoubtedly owing to the man's diminutive stature compared to his wife's enormous size

Many Nigerians have remarked that the couple is an example of the saying that true love does exist

A beautiful Nigerian lady is finally off the singles' market as she is set to walk down the aisle with her man who is diminutive in stature.

Pre-wedding photos of the couple which are believed to have been shared by the lady were reshared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram.

The lovebirds are set to tie the knot. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Rocking matching tops and jeans, the lovebirds struck loved-up poses as they were all smiles in their pre-wedding shoots.

In another picture, the couple wore matching ankara outfits and embraced each other while staring into the camera.

The actual date for their wedding occasion couldn't be independently ascertained as of the time of making this report.

See their photos below:

Nigerians react

@lrishpresh said:

"God I have no problem with his height, because I'm short also. But at least make him fine small. Na eye dey first chop."

@foodium.co said:

"Some of you will come here and mock this thing now! It is well with una o."

@abayaehi_ said:

"He who find love finds a good thing. Happy married life to them. God bless their home Amen."

@queen_oluwadamilola said:

"Nothing we no go see for gram...you wey tall never still person to post u ooo."

@bakareyetty said:

"We find love in hopeless place God bless them now this is real love."

Pretty lady marries a disabled man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty lady had fallen in love and married a disabled man.

The lady stated that when they shared about their love life online, people had so many nasty comments like the man must be rich and she is targetting his wealth.

Their love has survived for a long time and there is a baby on the way. The husband named Winston said even though he expects negative comments, it always feels strange reading them.

The wife, Mayfair, revealed that they were best of friends before they became lovers, revealing that they spent so much time together.

She added that though they got married in August 2020, their wedding photos came out much later. Mayfair talked about how they got much media attention.

Source: Legit.ng