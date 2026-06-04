US intensifies counterterrorism partnership with Nigeria to combat extremist groups

Joint operation leads to the elimination of a key ISIS leader in Nigeria

Ongoing cooperation aims to enhance Nigeria's capacity to address security challenges

The United States has announced intensified counterterrorism collaboration with Nigeria, highlighting recent joint operations aimed at combating extremist groups operating within the country.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, disclosed the development while addressing concerns about violence and insecurity, particularly attacks affecting Christian communities in Nigeria.

US Makes Fresh Announcement Over Terrorism in Nigeria, "We Are Now Active"

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US: Joint operation targets ISIS leader

According to Rubio, American and Nigerian security agencies have strengthened their partnership in the fight against terrorism, resulting in a significant breakthrough against the Islamic State group.

“We are now actively in counterterrorism cooperation with the Nigerian government and Nigerian security forces, including a joint operation a couple weeks ago that took out the number two leader of global ISIS operating from inside of the country,” Rubio said.

The US official noted that the cooperation remains ongoing as both countries continue efforts to address security threats posed by terrorist organisations.

Commitment to tackling insecurity

Rubio acknowledged international concerns regarding violence in Nigeria and stressed that Washington remains committed to supporting the country's security objectives through strategic partnerships and intelligence-sharing.

“That continues on,” he added, indicating that further collaborative actions are expected in the coming months.

The announcement comes amid renewed efforts by Nigerian authorities to tackle terrorism, banditry and other security challenges affecting several parts of the country.

Security analysts believe stronger international cooperation could enhance Nigeria's capacity to confront extremist groups and improve intelligence-led operations.

The latest disclosure underscores the growing security partnership between Nigeria and the United States as both nations seek to curb terrorism and promote stability across the region.

Pentagon speaks on operation in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of War, commonly referred to as the Pentagon, has provided fresh details on a military operation that reportedly led to the killing of ISIS’ second-in-command in Nigeria, following a directive allegedly linked to former President Donald Trump.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission formed part of wider counter-terrorism efforts aimed at dismantling ISIS networks responsible for attacks in Nigeria and threats to American interests.

Source: Legit.ng