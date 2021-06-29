On June 27, 2021, popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, celebrated the newfound love of her life, Prince Kpokpogri, on his birthday

Fans on social media gushed over her sweet words as the actress’ mystery man was later unveiled for all to see

Photos from Kpokpogri’s birthday party later made the rounds online and the couple were seen looking very cosy

The photos were trailed by mixed reactions with most fans praying for the couple’s relationship to stand the test of time

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently left fans in awe after she showcased her emotional side while speaking lovingly about the new man in her life, Prince Kpokpogri.

Kpokpogri who is also a politician clocked a new age on June 27, 2021, and the movie star made sure to shower him with touching words to mark the special occasion.

Several other birthday wishes for the celebrant soon made fans know the identity of the actress’ man and they have since reacted to the news in different ways.

Photos of Tonto Dikeh and her new boo, Prince Kpokpogri, left fans gushing on social media. Photos: @almaplusblog

Just recently, photos from Prince Kpokpogri’s birthday party went viral on social media and fans had a lot to say owing to how loved up he and Tonto looked together.

In one of the snaps, the movie star was seen shedding tears as her man embraced her. In another photo, they shared a sweet kiss as Tonto presented him with the brand new car she got for him as a birthday gift.

See the photos below:

Nigerians react to romantic photos

One thing of note was how happy the actress and her man looked together and fans could not help but comment on it after the photos went viral.

Read some of the comments from internet users below:

Marycutie25:

"This love will be permanent by the special Grace of God!"

Chypadded:

"The guy is dam*n cute mehn."

Abangmercy:

"She looks really happy ❤️❤️❤️. Wishing her the best of homes."

Ebukadeyforyouu:

"I hope and pray another ROSY MEURER won't come n L*OT this one."

Officialmultibliz:

"This girl is really an actress. She just Dey cry cry anyhow ."

Chinyereokwute:

"This is beautiful. The smiles..from a deep place. God preserve this. "

Glory.young1:

"I pray this happiness will be forever."

Iam_alomatik:

"Are you sure this guy is really a prince or our oga madam just hired him to make it looks like she has found love after 40 seconds oga found a new love."

Misseroticaa:

"It's their happiness for me. ❤️❤️ I pray it lasts."

Tonto slams Shade Ladipo

In a post recently shared on Shade Ladipo's Instagram story, she claimed that Tonto’s recent public display of affection was her seeking validation and it showed that she hadn’t learned from her previous failed relationship.

Shade also added that Tonto should keep her new relationship away from the media.

However, Tonto did not seem to take kindly to Ladipo’s words. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the mother of one slammed the media personality with her words.

Tonto called out Ladipo on her need to speak on every matter. According to her, the media girl was a motivational speaker who needed to seat somewhere.

