Actress Nkechi Blessing has now spoken in an interview about how she met her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan

The movie star also touched on how the relationship started and what made her decide that she could no longer continue

In the interview with Daddy Freeze, the underlying issue Nkechi appeared to have with Falegan was his joblessness and unwillingness to work

It is no longer news that one of Nigeria’s celebrity couples, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Opeyemi Falegan aka ODF’s relationship has hit the rocks despite their constant public display of affection in the past.

Their breakup was quite messy and took over social media in the first week of April 2022 as it led to both parties airing their dirty linens online.

In a new development, Nkechi has now shared more intimate details on how she met Falegan, how their relationship started and what caused it to end in an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze.

Nkechi Blessings speaks to Daddy Freeze on her relationship with Opeyemi Falegan. Photos: @daddyfreeze, @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

How Nkechi and Falegan met

The Nollywood actress noted that she met Opeyemi Falegan through a friend. According to her, ODF claimed that he just wanted to be friends and since she was also healing from a recently ended relationship, she was okay with being just friends.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The film star added that they only talked once at first and then they were not in contact for many months before they had a deep conversation once again and it led to her asking what Falegan’s job was and he claimed he was in the Royal Airforce.

According to her, she had no idea that he was a politician or that he had a foundation that he needed her to push for him. NBS noted that at the start of the relationship, Falegan told her there should be no high expectations.

How the relationship with Falegan became public knowledge

In the tell-all interview, NBS noted that at the time she met Falegan, she was trying to get over her ex-boo, Adeyemi Mike and that he had already started to post photos of himself with another lady but made sure to hide her face.

Nkechi said when she was finally able to meet Falegan in person, she also decided to ‘pepper’ her ex-boyfriend by posting a photo of them together but also covering her new boo’s face with an emoji.

However, the dreaded Gistlover’s blog posted the photo and removed the emoji she had used to block Falegan’s face and the whole relationship got blown out of proportion on social media.

According to her, after people got to know about her new boo, they started to send her DMs, telling her different stories about him. She explained that Falegan also received such messages of people badmouthing her to him.

NBS said she even got a DM at the time of a lady who claimed to have bought Falegan the Royal Airforce uniform he was posing with and that he wasn’t really a member but she accused the person of lying.

Falegan always wanted their relationship to be online

Nkechi disclosed that she had always wanted her relationship to be away from social media but Falegan seemed to want it the other way.

According to her, there was a time he complained that she never used to tag him on posts and even compared himself to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri, whose followers had increased drastically because she used to tag him.

Nkechi noted that it was when she realised that she could not continue with the man because he was only in the relationship for attention.

Nkechi complains about Falegan’s joblessness and unwillingness to work

In the Instagram live session, NBS also spoke on how she always questioned Falegan on what his job was because she could never pinpoint what he did for a living.

According to her, Falegan was always making Instagram live videos without ever going out to work and people always questioned her about it.

She noted that she always asked him about his job and how they would raise a family but he never gave any reasonable answer. NBS added that she even suggested to him that they start a lounge together in Lagos because her influence would make it sell out but nothing came out of it.

Nkechi explained that she is a very hardworking woman and she is not afraid of dating broke people as long as they are ready to work hard.

In her words:

“I can manage with a man who is ready to work. What do you do? You keep saying ‘that is why I hid some things from you’ if you’re hiding things from me in a relationship, so what are we doing together?”

The actress also added that dating a broke but hard working person does not scare her because together they would do great things. According to her, she has dated people who are even broker than ODF but they were not lazy.

Nkechi added that they were in London together for three weeks and Falegan did not get up for one single day to go to work. She noted that she also never saw him press his laptop assuming he was working online.

The actress admitted that social media impacted her relationship with Falegan negatively and that when she met him, she thought he was a mature man who did not care about social media.

See the full video below:

Internet users react

Read some comments from fans below:

Mzfresh0001:

“Honestly I love Nkechi.”

Herthoughtsspace:

“I love this lady. She's too real. And I believe her own side of the story ❤️❤️.”

Bblove_z:

“Nkechi u r too real I swear I said to myself that u fall this victim cos u r trying to heal from ur relationship. Its a pity I wish u well sis pls stop talking nd learn from ur mistake. The only tin I dnt like is for u to come out to call dis man ur husband when he has nt paid dam on ur head dats too cheap ❌❌❌❌❌regardless much love ❤️.”

I can't be using my money to feed a man: Nkechi Blessing speaks on ex-boo

Following the end of her relationship with Opeyemi Falegan, Nkechi Blessing has equally taken to IG Live to tackle the Ekiti born politician.

Falegan said he ended the relationship because he didn't want to be involved in any controversies.

However, Nkechi, in a series of videos that have gone viral on social media, said she has a large family and can't be using the little money she makes to feed a grown-up man.

Source: Legit.ng