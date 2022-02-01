Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, has revealed that the actress is not the saint she claims to be with her marriage to Adekaz

The businessman revealed that Adekaz was introduced to him by the actress as an American returnee who wanted to invest in movie marketing

Gentry also revealed that Mercy and Adekaz's estranged first wife were friends and she had access to Adekaz because of their relationship

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, has finally disclosed how the actress' new man, Adekaz came into the picture.

In an interview with Global Excellence Magazine, Gentry maintained that the actress started a secret affair with Adekaz which eventually led to their divorce.

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband has revealed how Adekaz got introduced to him. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@asiwajularrygentry

How Adekaz came into the picture

He continued by saying that he did not suspect the mum of two as she brought Adekaz to him as an American returnee in need of her guidance to invest in movie marketing.

Gentry cleared the air over his relationship with Adekaz as he revealed that he only acted as a big brother to the man, seeing as his wife introduced them.

He added that he was sure the relationship started after he granted his wife permission to put Adekaz through seeing as she was already a movie star.

I am a man of integrity

On why Gentry did not act based on rumours years ago, he stressed that he is a busy man and his wife owns her life.

He however noted that the crisis in their home started after he confirmed the rumours to be true and he asked her to leave his home.

Source: Legit.ng