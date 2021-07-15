Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is having the time of her life in her new relationship with her man Kpokpogri

The actress took to her social media page to share a video of the lovely gift she got for her sweet lover

Tonto's lover Kpokpogri also shared a photo on Instagram of the actress and called her blessed among women

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is in love and the mother of one is not hiding it. Since her lover was unveiled on his birthday, the actress has been publicly validating their sweet relationship.

Tonto Dikeh gets Kpokpogri a new car. Photos:@tontolet, @nollywoodonline, @kpokpogri

Happy birthday again

The actress took to her Instagram story to show off the lovely pick-up truck that she got for her man. In the caption that accompanied the video, the actress wished her man a happy birthday again.

Meanwhile, Kpokpogri took to his own Instagram page to shower praises on the actress. He shared a lovely photo of Tonto and said she is blessed among women.

Fans React

sky_man_sacka:

"Hmm verified him so well. don’t come and tell us he's a 2 seconds man."

meyiwa06:

"Love with buying gifts doesn't always last. It's like you like buying to keep."

dedoyinx:

"Una don start again, small time when fight starts now, na then we go know na him buy the car for himself."

official_vivyan:

"Yasssssss. My T. May God bless this union and I cover it with the precious blood of Jesus. No evil eye shall befall both of you. Amen."

itz_angeleluna:

"Awwww! Love lives here… may it remain permanent."

tonia_berenice222:

"She’s indeed a wonder woman."

She deserves it

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians reacted as Tonto Dikeh blushed happily in new photos.

Tonto was spotted laughing hard and grinning from ear to ear as she rested on her man's laps.

Even though she did not show his face, the guess of course is the prince and it is evident that they very much enjoy each other's company.

Taking to the caption, the mum of one noted that there is nothing impossible for God to pull off.

