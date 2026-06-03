A Nigerian food vendor lamented the increase in the price of cooking gas and other items she uses for her business

She mentioned the new price of one kilogramme (kg) of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians and other food vendors

Many who came across her post shared similar experiences and how much they spent on cooking gas in their area

A Nigerian food vendor known as Tessy has sparked fresh conversations online after lamenting the increase in the price of cooking gas in her area.

The lady also highlighted the high price of other ingredients used for cooking.

A food vendor in Lagos shared how much a kg of cooking gas was sold in her area. Photo: @iamtessydan

Source: TikTok

Food vendor mentions price of cooking gas

Identified as @iamtessydan on TikTok, she stated that one kg of gas was now sold for N2,500 in her area.

She also wondered how other food vendors were making profit with the hike in price of other ingredients like tomatoes and peppers.

Her words:

“We were complaining that last two months, things were expensive. This month I no even see mouth talk. Using N50,000 pepper to cook a pot of jollof rice. How much am I making for it? Businesses are struggling to survive. Wetin dey sup?”

The video was captioned:

“Gas is N2,500 per kg. Just omo.”

She added in the comments:

“Even to cook for house self no be small thing.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail price of cooking gas in Lagos

Ella~ said:

"I'm a food vendor and honestly, it's crazy out here but people assume we are doing fine because they think that people will buy food no matter what."

urbanhotpot said:

"i started three weeks ago, i swear ive not even seen 1000, but i sha know I'm not closing down."

aniberry711 said:

"I cried when I went to fill gas today."

FOOD ARENA SERVICES said:

"Omo I’m tired and frustrated. Like I cook stress everyday and at the end no single profit, you will have to take else where to stock up everyday. I need on how to make this right, help before depression hits me harder."

NAILEDBYJHAY |BENIN CITY said:

"I bought 5 medium pieces of tomatoes for 1000 yesterday…. I asked the mallam so one bulb of tomatoes is now 200?…….somebody pinch me."

loveth said:

"omo I just dey feel the pain on behalf of my mummy because she's saleing food and everything in the market is high price..I don't even know if she dey see gain again oooo."

ØMØ AFRICAN said:

"e no go easy for food vendors honestly. I can feel ur pain cuz I have someone that is also complaining."

A Lagos food vendor laments over the price of 1kg cooking gas in her area. Photo: @iamtessydan

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a Nigerian lady lamented how she ended up without getting fuel after hours at the filling station.

Lady laments new cooking gas price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to lament the scarcity of cooking gas in her area and how much she bought.

She mentioned how much she bought a kg of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online.

Many who came across her post shared similar experiences and how much they spent on cooking gas in their area.

Source: Legit.ng