A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced four men to death by hanging for the 2022 attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Justice Emeka Nwite delivered the judgment on Wednesday, June 3.

The convicts are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, 25, Al Qasim Idris, 20, Jamiu Abdulmalik, 26, and Abdulhaleem Idris, 25. They faced a nine count terrorism charge filed by the Department of State Services.

More than 40 worshippers lost their lives during the June 5, 2022 attack. Over 100 others suffered various degrees of injury.

The fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar, 47, was discharged and acquitted by the court.

Source: Legit.ng