Owo Church Attack: Court Sentences Four Men to Death by Hanging
A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced four men to death by hanging for the 2022 attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.
Justice Emeka Nwite delivered the judgment on Wednesday, June 3.
The convicts are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, 25, Al Qasim Idris, 20, Jamiu Abdulmalik, 26, and Abdulhaleem Idris, 25. They faced a nine count terrorism charge filed by the Department of State Services.
More than 40 worshippers lost their lives during the June 5, 2022 attack. Over 100 others suffered various degrees of injury.
The fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar, 47, was discharged and acquitted by the court.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng