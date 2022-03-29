Former BBNaija housemates Mercy Eke and Tacha may have finally squashed the beef and rivalry that has festered between them over the years

The two ladies had a sit-down interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, and gave assurances that they have moved past their issues

A preview of the interview saw the ladies seating beside each other and this has sparked reactions from their fans who have also been at loggerheads

Each season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show sees two housemates who go on to become rivals of sorts—Mercy Eke and Natacha Akide were these individuals in the fourth season of the show.

Years after their exit from the house, it appears the ladies are finally putting the past behind them as disclosed in a recent interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

BBNaija's Mercy Eke and Tacha spotted together. Photo: @symplytacha/@official_mercyeke/@dstvnigeria

Source: Instagram

A preview of the show, Talk with Toke Makinwa, captured the ladies sitting side by side and this has sparked several reactions from members of the online community.

It wasn’t enough that they sat together as Mercy, winner of the Pepper Dem season, mentioned that they are tired of fighting and even shed tears in a portion of the video.

Tacha, on the other hand, was heard saying: “we don’t have to do what you guys want us to do.”

Watch the preview as sighted online below:

Social media users react to Mercy, Tacha's reunion

phyllisnyarko5 said:

"These two queens are do amazingly well and it's funny and sad how some fans fight on top their matter, these beautiful ladies are cool OK? So some of you should rest."

lamusiq.sly said:

"It's about time. They really should reconcile it's been three years."

blackoracle101 said:

"Weeewuuuu !!! That’s why I no Dey put mouth for online bants , they’re both winning so shame on those miserable fans Always putting them up against each other."

_specialgolden said:

"Both are glowing respectively in their different skin tone❤️."

