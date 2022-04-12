Wagging tongues on social media seem to have set up a marriage committee to interrogate the age of a young Nigerian couple

The couple recently released their wedding IV but reactions to it have been mixed, with some asking to know if they are old enough

However, others shut down the critics, saying the couple should be allowed to get married and enjoy their matrimonial bliss in peace

Social media tongues have been set off in full force after a young Nigerian couple released their wedding invitation card. Their youthful, almost teenage stature is the reason why people are talking and questioning their age.

According to the invitation card seen on Facebook, the man named Caleb Dike Nathaniel is set to tie the knots with his heartthrob, Saint Blessing Imasuen.

The couple are set to tie the knot in Benin, Edo state. Photo credit: Nathaniel D. Caleb

Wedding to take place in Benin Edo state

Accordig to the card, the couple will tie the knot at the Assemblies of God Church, Sapele Road, Benin City on May 26, 2022.

But many are asking questions based on the couple's teenage looks, with some asking with uninvited concern to know how old they are.

Others shut down the questions, telling those that care to listen to allow the couple some peace to plan their wedding.

See the post below:

Facebook users wag their tongues

Meanwhile, the post has set off a chain of reactions from Facebook users who saw it. Here are a few of the reactions:

Floxy Alaneme said:

"Sorry, I don't mean to offend you. How old are you?"

Bethel Gillis said:

"This small data wey I get nai carry me from blogs reach here. Aproko no go kee me in Jesus name amen. Congratulations to you both oh."

Aribigbola Inumidun Oyinlola said:

"I reach here safe and sound. Glory to Jesus . Wetin dey sup now, how many years two of una be."

