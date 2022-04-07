Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has taken to IG Live as well to fire back at her now ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan after he announced the end of their relationship

Nkechi said she couldn't be using her money to feed a grown-up man as she mocked Falegan's bedroom skills

The video has further sparked reactions online, with some Nigerians taking sides with the two former lovers

Following the end of her relationship with Opeyemi Falegan, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has equally taken to IG Live to tackle the Ekiti born politician.

Falegan said he ended the relationship because he didn't want to be involved in any controversies.

Nkechi blows hot amid marriage crash. Credit: @Nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

However, Nkechi Blessing, in a series of videos that have gone viral on social media, said she has a large family and can't be using the little money she makes to feed a grown-up man.

The actress also made a mockery of her now former lover's bedroom skills as she said he was neither giving her money nor satisfying her well in bed.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Nigerian have since taken to social media to react to Nkechi's statement.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamsasaeniyan:

"This is so embarrassing. ."

the3ple:

"Social media keeps showing how hungry people are bred."

Dee_Bebegirl:

"The same man Nkechi Blessing said he sponsored her trip to the Uk, even her mother’s burial and she once posted pictures/video of several designers products that he got for her. All of a sudden he’s a broke nigga lmaooo."

Oyinkitana:

"A man wil literally do everytin 4a woman like send her 2school,house,cloth,feed her,protect her,guide her secret,buy her all sorts of things just 2make her happy but d moment a woman see herself feeding a man 4a day hell broke loose. Nkechi blessing stop broke shaming ur husband."

Opeyemi Falegan ends relationship with Nkechi Blessing

Ekiti born politician Opeyemi Falegan sparked reactions on social media after he took to Instagram Live to announce the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing on Wednesday, April 6.

This comes weeks after the actress said no one could take him from her. Falegan, in the video, stressed that he didn't want to be associated with her as he said he was not her husband.

The details gathered by Legit.ng revealed that the whole drama began after a controversial Nigerian anonymous Instagram blog, Gistlover, revealed made some allegations about Nkechi bagging a deal after she slept with a man.

Source: Legit.ng