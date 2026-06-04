Bayelsa State governor's aide Patrick Spiff resigns amid political realignment ahead of upcoming elections

Spiff's resignation letter highlights gratitude for opportunities while sparking speculation about NDC alignment

Recent social media posts suggest Spiff's support for NDC and upcoming electoral victories in Bayelsa

A media aide to Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri, has resigned from his position amid growing indications of a political realignment ahead of future elections.

Patrick Spiff, who served as Special Assistant on New Media, announced his resignation in a letter dated 29 May and addressed to the governor.

Aide To Top Nigerian Governor Resigns, Openly Declares Support For Another Party

Source: Twitter

The letter was later received through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

In the resignation letter, Spiff expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve in the administration, Premium Times reported..

“I am writing to formally resign my position as Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on New Media.I appreciate the opportunities, experience and support I have received during my time with the government. It has contributed greatly to my professional growth," he stated.

Social media posts fuel speculation

Although Spiff did not publicly explain the reason for his departure, his recent social media activities have sparked speculation that he is aligning with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Several posts on his Facebook page openly praised the party and predicted electoral victories for its candidates in Bayelsa State.

“There is nothing those in Creek Haven can do. NDC will produce the next governor of Bayelsa State,” he wrote in one of the posts.

In another message, he declared:

“There are no two ways about it. NDC will win the Senate and the Reps.”

Spiff’s resignation comes amid changing political dynamics in Bayelsa following recent defections and the emergence of new alliances, Vanguard reported.

While he has not officially announced his membership of the NDC, his public endorsements of the party have strengthened suggestions that his next political move may be with the opposition platform.

3 former lawmakers dump APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that three former members of the Osun State House of Assembly have resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking another wave of political realignment within the party in the state.

The affected politicians are Lekan Oyediran, Aleem Bakare and Folorunso Oladoyin, who formally communicated their resignation through letters addressed to APC chairmen in their respective local government areas.

Source: Legit.ng