The present state of Nigeria has been a major worry for many citizens across the nation including celebrities

No matter your status in society, you'll also feel the hardship because some usual social amenities are not within reach

Fuel scarcity, national grid shutdown, and ASUU strike have affected not only individuals but businesses in the last couple of weeks

Some Nigerian celebrities have lent their voices to that cries of hardship as we all look forward to the ease of running businesses and living normal lives.

In the last few weeks, Nigerians have been subjected to hard life through fuel scarcity, the collapse of the national grid resulting in a national blackout, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike among others.

Celebrities who have ranted about Nigeria's present situation.

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities who have said some things about the current situation.

1. Davido

Music superstar, Davido joined the list of Nigerians who complained about the situation of the country.

The singer vowed to help in his own little way by doing a giveaway of N1 million each for 20 business owners.

Nigerians commended him for the gesture as they hoped to get lucky in the juicy giveaway.

2. Waje

Veteran singer, Waje seemed to be frustrated by the fuel price hike and its scarcity as she pledged to marry any man who could offer her gallons of petrol.

Not minding the hard times, several men urged her to drop her house address so they could offer her the ultimate bride price.

Check out her post below:

3. Woli Arole

Comedian, Woli Arole wondered why Nigerian citizens could be facing fuel scarcity, total blackout, and ASUU strike all at the same time.

He lamented that everyone in the country is frustrated and urged the people to go get their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) ahead of the year 2023 general elections.

His outrage sparked reactions on social media, watch below:

4. Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, called out those who are in the habit of insulting whoever complains about the situation of Nigeria.

She wondered whether verbal attacks against each other is the strategy to win the 2023 elections as she raised her concern about Nigeria.

Check out her post below:

5. Stephanie Coker

Actress Stephanie Coker lamented bitterly after bad fuel spoilt her car and she had to fix it with N3.7 million.

The actress also complained about the price of diesel which has gone up to N780 per litre.

She frowned at the Lekki toll gate that will be opened in April. The lady however brightened up Nigerians with a lovely photo.

6. Beverly Naya

Actress Beverly Naya wondered how Nigerians are coping with the present state of the nation.

She wondered whether the citizens' resilience is a blessing or a curse as she asked her followers the multi-million naira questions.

7. Timi Dakolo

Singer Timi Dakolo shared how the Nigerian situation is humbling business owners.

He narrated how the country humbled residents of a service apartment that chose not to "service" anymore.

Dakolo said the apartment instructed people to get their own generator and cancelled the no generator in their initial contract.

8. Ifu Ennada

The reality star, Ifu Ennada, cursed out any of her colleagues who will accept campaign money from politicians.

She lamented the situation of Nigeria and declared that thunder will fire anyone who engaged in such.

Ifu advised Nigerians that this is not a time to sit on the fence but move to perform their civic rights of voting the right people.

