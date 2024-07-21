Jim Iyke Destroys Trolls Who Made Snide Comments About His "Fake" Gucci Shoes: "U r Ugly Inside Out"
- Some trolls failed to get the memo to not mess with actor Jim Iyke, as he had it out hot for them today
- The Elon Musk platform users were caught mocking the movie star's shoes and called them fake Gucci
- The singer spared none of them as he fired a response that hit closer to home than they would have ever expected
Some internet trolls failed to have the best day of their lives after they went full force on movie actor Jim Iyke but failed woefully.
The actor shared a photo on social media in which he is rocking a dapper look, which he topped off with some nice Gucci shoes.
However, internet critics soon came for the 47-year-old and accused him of rocking 'fake' Gucci shoes. One proceeded to ask the actor to ask Hushpuppi to show him what the original ones looked like.
Jim Iyke, who once opened up about his failed marriage's response, was brutal enough to send the trolls packing from social media.
Jim responded to one troll:
"@ayodelemajor Noting in the world will ever be beautiful to you. Not your wife, child, parents, or friends. YOU'RE UGLY INSIDE OUT, It's not about me. YOU WERE CREATED TO EDIFY EVERYTHING UGLY IN THIS WORLD. NOTHING ON EARTH CAN REDEEM YOU"
See his full response to both trolls here:
Peeps react to Jim Iyk's response
Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:
@JOEAYOR:
"omo, omooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo."
@Emidem6:
"Wahala."
@Mamatee20161075:
"Jesu, Jim get bad mouth."
@zionstar77:
"my chest ooo."
@holaronke:
"Iyen po oooo...I don't know why some people always have opinion on other people's choice, I can never understand."
@AjibikeeOropo:
"Well deserved."
@afroreekah:
"He’s the kind of dad that won’t need to hit you. Just few words and you’ll feel the tears running down your cheeks."
Jim Iyke Takes Lookalike Son for Shopping
Videos of Jim Iyke taking his son shopping have been sighted online as he pampers him on the son-and-father date.
In one clip, he warns his son that he is taking too much sugar, and his son reacts negatively.
In another video, his son is distracted while eating, and the actor tries to make him focus on his food.
