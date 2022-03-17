Popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, has taken to social media to speak about his interest in politics

Taking to his Twitter page, the funny man noted that he will be going into politics and this raised mixed reactions from fans

While some of the comedian’s fans prayed for him and wished him well, others said they couldn’t take him seriously

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Woli Arole, appears to have an interest in actively making a change in how things are run in this country.

Just recently, the funny entertainer took to his social media page to declare his interest in joining politics.

Arole asked for well-wishes from his fans as he noted that he will become a part of politics.

Comedian Woli Arole set to go into politics. Photos: @officialarole

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I am going into Politics. Wish me well.”

See his tweet below:

Internet users react

Arole’s declaration of joining politics raised a lot of mixed emotions from his numerous fans.

While some of them believed he will be a top performer and wished him well, others noted that they were finding it hard to take him seriously because he is a comedian.

Read some of their comments below:

Hmm.

