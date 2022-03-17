Comedian Woli Arole Declares His Intention to Go Into Politics, Fans Pray for His Political Ambition
- Popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, has taken to social media to speak about his interest in politics
- Taking to his Twitter page, the funny man noted that he will be going into politics and this raised mixed reactions from fans
- While some of the comedian’s fans prayed for him and wished him well, others said they couldn’t take him seriously
Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Woli Arole, appears to have an interest in actively making a change in how things are run in this country.
Just recently, the funny entertainer took to his social media page to declare his interest in joining politics.
Arole asked for well-wishes from his fans as he noted that he will become a part of politics.
He wrote:
“I am going into Politics. Wish me well.”
See his tweet below:
Internet users react
Arole’s declaration of joining politics raised a lot of mixed emotions from his numerous fans.
While some of them believed he will be a top performer and wished him well, others noted that they were finding it hard to take him seriously because he is a comedian.
Read some of their comments below:
Hmm.
Meanwhile, popular Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, has voiced out about the terrible state of the nation on her social media page.
Taking to her official Twitter page, the socialite listed different ways Nigeria was frustrating its citizens while also sharing her personal experience online.
Stephanie noted that she now had a N3.7 million bill for her 2020 car that got damaged after she used bad fuel.
She also explained how the price of diesel is now N780 per litre and how it would probably increase now that the national power grid has collapsed, putting the whole country in darkness.
The OAP recounted driving past Lekki Toll Gate and it was stated that toll charges will once again be collected as from April fool’s day.
Numerous online users had different things to say about Stephanie’s candid post on social media.
