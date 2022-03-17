Some Nigerians on social media have shared their take on celebrities who are fit to run for president of the country

Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers on which top Nigerian celebrity they will vote for if they happen to run for president

Popular rapper Falz topped the poll, beating his colleagues Davido and Mr Macaroni, and internet users reacted to it

Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz, has been selected by some Legit.ng readers as their choice of celebrity to vote for if he happens to run for president.

These days, there has been a clamoring for young leaders in the country with celebrities at the forefront of this advocacy.

Some Nigerian celebs have also been vocal on social media when it comes to political issues.

Nigerian celebrities that fans will vote for if they run for president. Photos: @falzthebahdguy, @davido, @mrmacaroni1

To have a clear understanding of if fans see these stars as more than regular celebs and also as politicians, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers.

Social media users had the choice to pick between rapper Falz, singer Davido and comedian Mr Macaroni, among others.

Falz beat his colleagues and won the poll with a total of 48% votes. He was followed closely by Davido who had 27.5% votes and Mr Macaroni came in with 14.6% votes.

See the poll below:

Internet user reacts

An online user reacted to the poll and wondered why Mr Macaroni was even included on the list. See the comment below:

Interesting.

Comedian Woli Arole to join politics

Legit.ng reported earlier that a popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Woli Arole, appears to have an interest in actively making a change in how things are run in this country.

Just recently, the funny entertainer took to his social media page to declare his interest in joining politics.

Arole asked for well-wishes from his fans as he noted that he will become a part of politics.

Arole’s declaration of joining politics raised a lot of mixed emotions from his numerous fans.

While some of them believed he will be a top performer and wished him well, others noted that they were finding it hard to take him seriously because he is a comedian.

