Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker, has cried out over the state of the nation in recent times

Taking to Twitter, she lamented over how she had to fix her car for N3.7m after using adulterated fuel

Stephanie also noted how the price of diesel is now N780, how the power grid has collapsed and more calamities

Popular Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, has voiced out about the terrible state of the nation on social media.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the socialite listed different ways Nigeria was frustrating its citizens while also sharing her personal experience.

Stephanie noted that she now had a N3.7 million bill for her 2020 car that got damaged after using bad fuel.

Stephanie Coker complains after getting N3.7m bill to fix her car after using bad fuel. Photos: @stephaniecoker

Source: Instagram

She also explained how the price of diesel is now N780 per litre and how it would probably increase now that the national power grid has collapsed, putting the country in darkness.

The OAP recounted driving past Lekki Toll Gate and it was stated that toll charges will once again be collected as from April fool’s day.

She wrote:

“The bill for my car as a result of bad fuel is 3.7m, a 2020 car o! Diesel is now 780, and now that the power grid has collapsed, it will probably increase. I drove by Lekki toll gate and it states toll charges will resume on April fools day. Are we fools or are we being fooled?”

See her tweet below:

See Stephanie’s Instagram post below:

Internet users react

Numerous online users had different things to say about Stephanie’s candid post on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

Dave_d.god:

"Second slide, last sentence/question. Very important to ask."

Tokemalik_:

"Omo ,it is well..Everything just choke.Sigh!"

So sad.

