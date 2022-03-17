Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya seemed to be bothered about how Nigerians are coping with the present state of the nation

The actress shared a post about how the citizens cope during difficult periods and complained bitterly about it only to get used to the situation

She shared her thoughts on Twitter and was confused about what to call the never say never attitude, Nigerians have reacted to her tweet

Ace movie star, Beverly Naya dissects one of the unique things about being a Nigerian citizen and her countrymen have engaged her in the conversation.

The actress took to her Twitter page to post a comment about how Nigerians will go through a difficult phase and feel like everything is normal after a short period of time.

Beverly was confused whether the attribute is a blessing or a curse:

"Yesterday was a very tough day for Nigerians, but today feels like any regular day. I don’t know how we’re this resilient as a people, but it’s a blessing and most definitely a curse."

Nigerians react differently to Beverly's tweet about citizen's resilience

Social media users have engaged on Beverly's statement about Nigerian citizens, most of them shared different opinions about the attribute,.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Airman.88:

"It is more a curse than a blessing."

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

"It is a curse that we have no limit to the suffering we are willing to take calmly and cooly."

Helen.love.23:

"Absolutely. It's so positive yet incredibly negative."

Xom_mie:

"Na Social media dey make us forget our problems a bit."

Belindaoma:

"Nigerians are naturally a strong people. Even when we suffer, we still smile.."

Officialmasternna:

"We don’t have any choice other than to pick our pieces and keep pushing. Cos no body send you for dis side."

