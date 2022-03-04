Popular Nigerian singer Waje has revealed what it would take for any man to marry her at this moment

Owing to the current situation in the country, Waje revealed her readiness to marry any man that could send her fuel

Nigerians, especially men, have since taken to Waje's comment section as they asked her to drop her location

It appears the fuel scarcity in the country is finally getting to everyone as celebrities have also shared their experience with buying fuel.

The latest celebrity to react to the fuel scarcity situation in the country is Waje.

Waje says she is ready to marry any man that can send her fuel.

Source: Instagram

Waje, a popular Nigerian singer, said she is ready to marry any man that can send her fuel.

The talented singer added that she and her family would accept any man that could provide between 25 to 100 litres of fuel.

According to her:

"For those asking for my hand in marriage, the most important item on the list is 100 liters of fuel. I can manage 50, In short my family will accept 25 sef."

She stated that any man that can fulfil the requirement would get a God-fearing, demon chasing, heaven awaiting spouse in return.

See her post below:

Nigerian men storm Waje's comment section

Following Waje's latest statement, Nigerian men have flooded Waje's comment section, with many asking her to drop her location.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

Iam_slimcase:

"Pls share me ur location abeg 2 tankers of fuel asap."

dapopelmer:

"Me i know ya address mama…buh would you like direct pipeline of fuel to ya house.?? Asking for my NNPC uncle."

Psalmistsammy:

"How many litres please or should I just litter the place with fuel?"

Oloyede.s.j:

"Your address please, asking for my brother.."

waxjharuna:

"Send me your location, And I will be right there."

openspeaker_1:

"I will give you 70 lit your family 50lt all invited guests 2/2 lit each as take away."

Man opens small oil and gas company in his house

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man had opened small oil and gas company in his house and is cashing in on the current fuel scarcity in the country.

The man showed off some stored products in gallons and small jerry cans.

Nigerians have since reacted to the photo that has gone viral on social media, with some applauding the man.

