Some Nigerian celebrities are known for their kind gestures in the eyes of the public as they always lend supporting hands

In as much as these stars have done laudable things to their old friends, families, members of their team, and random people, not many of them have contributed to schools

This article looks at the Nigerian celebrities who are not just online givers but have meaningful and physical contributions to schools

No form of giving is undervalued or not appreciated in as much as it is done with good faith.

The culture of giveaways have become a big thing among Nigerian celebrities, they rather give cash, cars, house, and several other amazing things to their relatives, friends, old colleagues, aides,, random person, and fans.

Celebrities who have donated for schools. Credit: @hypertekdigital @davido @kanayoo.kanayo

Source: Instagram

At the mention of giveaways, fans troop to the pages of these celebrities to try their lucks.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at major contributions by celebrities to the development of schools.

1. Davido

As part of his African leg of the 30 billion tour, Davido donated N1.8 billion to a Rwandan music school to further boost its quality.

The Nigerian singer revealed that the bright spirit of the students he met at the school motivated him to make the donation

Videos of the moment he made the impressive donation emerged online.

2. Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nollowood actor Kanayo O.Kanayo extended his philantropic hands to one of the primary schools he attended when he was a young boy.

Kanayo donated marker boards to the school and promised to do more of such donations in the course of the year.

Members of staff and pupils of the school appreciated him as he shared moments of the gifts presentation on Instagram.

3. Damilola Adegbite

Tinsel star, Damilola Adegbite might not donate directly to schools but did a laudable thing for single mothers

The actress assisted 3 single mother in paying their children's school fees because she is one of them and understood their struggles.

She shared the post on social media and fans appreciated her.

4. 2Baba Idibia

Legendary pop star, 2Baba Idibia donated a state of the art recording studio at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo univesity.

The new studio will aid students who have music careers to pursue it while they are still studying.

Photos and video of the lovely studio emerged online and Nigerians commended the music star fo the amazing gesture.

How commendable were these gestures?

Source: Legit.ng