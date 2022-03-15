Popular reality star Ifu Ennada like many Nigerians, now have their focus on the 2023 general election, especially at a time when the cost of living in the country is high

Ifu lamented on the situation of the country as she warned her colleagues who accept money to campaign for politicians to desist from doing so

The reality star also appealed to Nigerians, saying it was not the time to sit on the fence but move out to exercise their civic right

Ahead of the 2023 general election, reality star Ifu Ennada has called out some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry who accept money to campaign for politicians during election periods.

Ifu, who was vexed by the situation of things in the country, stressed that it was time for everyone to put aside greed and focus on doing what was right.

The reality star said:

"Lots of you go on vacation to exotic countries - countries that have a good working system. I'm sure if you're non-Nigerian, Nigeria will be the last place you'd want to vacation because of how everything is m*ssed up. Yet every election season, some people - especially Celebrities manage to sell their destinies in exchange for temporary financial comfort."

Ifu also lamented the high standard of living in the country, adding that it was time for everyone to participate in the coming elections.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Ifu Ennada call out celebrities who accept money from politics

Nigerians have flooded Ifu's comment section as many hailed her for joining her voice with the masses.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dejammyjoe:

"2023 will decide Nigeria future either good or bad."

pinkie_im:

"Amen ,the host of heaven will rise against them wherever they are in Jesus name ."

zinnyshidinky:

"God bless you for speaking out ndi uchu."

giftycollextion:

"Na mumu go listen to celebrity na if you make uner no vote well ma BuBu promax go rule us for another 8 years ."

