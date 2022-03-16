Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has called those who are in the habit of insulting whoever complains about the situation of the country

This comes as celebrities like Paul Okoye, Davido among others, have taken to social media to lament on how the economic downturn has affected them

Nigerians have also taken to social media to react to Rita's statement, many claiming it was a political agenda

Many celebrities in the country are beginning to take to their social media accounts to lament the situation of things in the country.

However, it appears some set of people also took to their comment section to insult them.

Rita Dominic queries those who insult others. Credit: @ritaUdominic

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the recent development, Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has called out those insulting others for complaining about the situation of things in the country.

In a post she made via her Twitter handle, the actress questioned if it was a political agenda ahead of 2023.

Rita wrote:

"What’s happening? Someone complains about electricity or water or education, similar looking accounts will rush to the tweet to insult them. Is that the new strategy to win election?."

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Rita Dominic's tweet

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section following the actress's post to react.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

g4_pablo:

"Davido tweeted about paying huge sum of money to clear his car which the price isn't normal.. they are currently dragging him saying he's rich, his dad is rich he shouldn't complain."

nrindioma:

"2023 go hot sha we never see something "

noorahblu:

"Somebody cannot speak in peace for this country nawa oo"

owusilens:

"In a country of Blind people, one eye man is always the leader."

the_real_ayoo

"Shebi na naija,God go help us."

