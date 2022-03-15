Popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, has made a video to share how frustrated he is about the present state of the nation

The funnyman wondered why citizens could be facing total blackout, ASUU strike and fuel price hike at the same time

Woli Arole noted that he will get his PVC ahead of the next election as he advised fellow Nigerians to do same

It is no longer a joking matter for a popular comedian, Woli Arole, who expressed how annoying Nigeria's situation is at the moment on his Instagram page.

The comedian shared a video about how things are not working well for the citizens of the country at this moment and expressed his frustration about it.

Woli Arole expresses frustration about Nigeria. Credit: @officialarole

Source: Instagram

He wondered why there will be a total blackout, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike and fuel scarcity, all happening at the same time.

The comedian stated:

"I'm being truthful and it is unfair, in the same season total blackout, ASUU strike, hike in fuel prices it doesn't make sense."

The funnyman further lamented how the situation is becoming too much for Nigerians to achieve their dreams and fulfil destinies.

He finally urged his followers to pick up their voters' cards ahead of the coming election and get ready to vote the right people into power.

Watch the video below:

Woli Arole's rant video sparked reactions

Social media users have reacted differently to Woli Arole's rant video and shared their opinions about the state of the nation as well.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Toyosioluwaseunfunmi:

"Very frustrating oooooo, God have mercy oooooo."

Tokunbo58:

"@officialarole it's time you see things my way the constitution should be scrapped and new rules and regulations to governance in Nigeria should be enacted by us All."

Theodydickson:

"You're frustrated how do you think people like us will feel. I am wounded."

Bornwealthhodings:

"Again them wan open lekki tollgate o."

Ifedottee:

"It's not Pretty unfair, this one is Badly unfair. That pretty is still sounding nice."

Iamfolar:

"Really bad o. plus expensive food items nko."

Realtor_folasade:

"Spike in everything, it is really frustrating."

