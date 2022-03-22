Nigerian singer, Portable, despite his controversial lifestyle, has had the opportunity to get assistance from some top celebrities in the country

The Ogun state born singer, who made it to fame towards the end of 2021, has continued to remain in the limelight despite all odds

Recently, he bagged a N50 million deal thanks to Obi Cubana, and this has once again put him in the spotlight

In the history of the Nigerian music industry, which is massively dominated by talented singers, the rise of Portable Olalomi, the Zazu Zeh crooner, seems to be the fastest of all.

Although, Portable has been making music at the local level for some years, however, since he shot to fame in December 2021, he has gone on to share the stage with many Nigerian top artists like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Olamide.

He has also met DMW label boss Davido.

This is a rare opportunity many Nigerian singers, including those in the limelight, would grab with both hands.

While the rise of Portable to stardom has been described as grass to grace, there are, however, some individuals that made it easy for him.

In this article, we have celebrities who have helped Portable. Check them out below:

1. Kogbagidi

Even though they are now at loggerheads, popular promoter Kogbagidi was among the first celebrities to give Portable the platform to make it to the limelight.

Kogbagidi helped promote Portable in the music industry, which gave him the opportunity to meet the likes of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, at the early stage of his career.

.However, today, the two are no longer on good terms as Portable continues to use every opportunity he has to shade his former promoter.

2. Poco Lee

The legwork dancer played an essential role in Portable's rise to stardom. Many Nigerians and music lovers may not know this, but Poco Lee seems to be among the few Nigerian stars close to Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Poco Lee could have introduced Portable's Zazu Zeh to any of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid, but he chose Olamide.

This is likely because Olamide, unlike the rest of the artists mentioned above, is considered the Voice of the Street. The YBNL boss rose to stardom by dominating the street with slangs and languages in many of his songs.

While Olamide now has a new version of himself different from his 'Eniduro' days, his verse in Zazu Zeh shows he remains the undisputed king of the street.

Like Kogbagidi, Poco Lee and Portable are no longer on good terms after the singer called out the dancer for ripping him of money that was given to him by Wizkid.

3. Olamide

Portable remains grateful to YBNL boss Olamide after the latter agreed to feature on his hit single Zazuu Zeh, which went viral after its release.

Later, the controversial singer would reveal that Olamide paid eight million for his music video.

To date, Portable still holds Olamide in high esteem.

4. Taye Currency

Fuji singer Taye Currency was also among the top celebrities who supported Portable's career in terms of finance.

When Portable hit fame in 2021, he had the opportunity to meet Taye Currency in the company of his former promoter Kogbadii, where he received a cheque from the Fuji singer.

5. Obi Cubana

Popular businessman Obi Cubana is the latest celebrity in the country to support Portable's career in terms of finance. This comes as Cubana handed the controversial singer a N50 million endorsement deal.

Portable in a post via his social media timeline showered praises on Cubana as he noted that the billionaire made his bank account buzz with N50 million.

Igbo man slams Obi Cubana for signing an endorsement deal with Portable

An Igbo man, Mark Osuchukwu, expressed his disappointment in billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, on Twitter.

It all started after Cubana signed a N50 million deal with controversial singer, Portable, using him as the face of his new product.

Taking to social media, Mark accused Cubana of skipping his Igbo brothers to give a Yoruba man the deal.

