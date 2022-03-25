The first quarter of 2022 will be over in a matter of days, and it has been an exciting month through and through

For lovers of Nigerian music in the country and beyond, the first quarter of the year came with new songs from top stars down to the upcoming artistes

This proved the Nigerian music industry remains a leader in the African music space and is one of the favourites on the international scene

In the past three months, there has been a rise in hits songs; while many have continued to break the charts, they are fast becoming anthems, not just on social media but also on the streets.

These songs have been so well received that they have been left on replay by many fans of Nigerian music.

Five New Songs That Became Anthems in 2022.

Source: Instagram

Towards the end of 2021, we witnessed songs like Barnabas by Kizz Daniel, Zazu Zeh by Portable ft Olamide and Poco Lee, Cold Outside by Timaya ft BNXN, Peru by Fireboy DML, among others making trends, but there are now new songs in 2022 that are already taking over.

In this article, we gathered five new songs that were released in the first quarter of 2022 and are fast becoming anthems.

1. Finesse by Pheelz ft Buju, now known as BNXN

The song was dropped as a snippet on social media, and it was well-received as many Nigerians appealed to Pheelz and Buju to drop it as soon as possible.

A popular line from the song "If I broke na my business, Folake for the night..." became an instant hook as many jumped on the song to make TikTok videos, among others.

As of now, the song, which was dropped early this month, has over three million views on YouTube, not to talk of streams on other music streaming platforms.

2. Omo Ope by Asake ft Olamide

Olamide, in the first quarter of 2022, proved he is one of the biggest influences in the Nigerian music industry at the moment. After helping Portable hit fame in 2021 by featuring in his hit Zazu Zeh, the YBNL label boss got featured in Omo Ope by Asake, who he later signed to his label.

Omo Ope comes with a lovely chorus that would get you singing immediately the song starts. A popular line from the song goes:

"Won so 'pe "kin malo sun le" "Wi pe "kin order Rosé" Moni "mo like Champagne."

Olamide's rap gave the song a big vibe that left many nodding their heads to the tune.

As of now, Omo Ope has over three million views on YouTube.

3. Calm Down by Rema

Marvin artiste Rema is currently one of the most loved singers in the country. Rema started 2022 in a big way dropping Calm Down, which is one of the trending songs at the moment.

Calm Down has over 17 million views on YouTube, and interestingly the song paved the way for Rema's album Rave and Roses, which was released in the early hours of Friday, March 25.

4. Hate Me by Olamide ft Wande Coal

A look at the songs Olamide has worked on since late 2021 showed the singer may have returned to rapping, which brought him to the limelight with his debut song Eni Duro.

Olamide in Hate Me, featuring veteran music star Wande Coal, dropped some rap lines that reminds many die-hard fans of how he started his career.

Hate Me currently has over two million views on YouTube.

5. IDG by Asa ft Wizkid

Nigerian music icon Asa returned in 2022 with IDG, meaning I Don't Go featuring music star Wizkid. The song, which was a track on Asa's album dubbed V was an instant hit mostly because it was the first time the two singers were linking up for any music project.

Asa and Wizzy was a perfect blend of the song, and it remains one of the trending songs in the country.

