It has barely been up to six months since Portable made his fortuitous entrance into the music scene but he already has a string of controversies trailing him

Not a week goes by on social media without a video from the Zazu crooner calling out benefactors or bragging about his successes

Legit.ng compiled a list of some online controversies the singer has found himself in since his debut in the street-hop industry

Originally born, Habeeb Okikiola, indigenous rising star Portable has managed to hold on to the hems of relevance since his viral moment during the Yuletide season of 2021.

Portable had filmed a video that caught the attention of rap musician, Olamide Adedeji; and a remix of the track Zazu Zeh, would catapult the young man into the Nigerian music industry

Olamide’s star power boosted the song but even more was Portable’s infectious energy level that made several show promoters bend the rule and give him a front row at concerts.

However, with the Detty-December season far behind, Portable seems to be swaying away from the music side of things and embracing controversies to stay relevant.

He has fought with promoters, fired an entire team and continues to give his supporters a cause for concern.

Legit.ng has compiled a list showing some of his controversial moments since his emergence.

1. Portable's rift with dancer Poco Lee

Portable's controversial nature first came to the attention of his fans and supporters after he threw caution to the air and publicly called out dancer, Poco Lee.

He had accused the dancer of laying claims to his song and also taking out of the money Wizkid sprayed him during a performance.

This singular event would go on to be the genesis of a string of other ugly online dramas.

2. Portable's fallout with Kogbagidi

The singer's actions with Poco Lee had consequences. Show promoter, Kogbagidi, who had taken him under his wing got furious and a viral video showing the moment he sent Portable packing surfaced online.

With the intervention of Olamide, Portable reunited with Poco Lee and also apologized for overstepping with show promoter, Kogbagidi.

Unfortunately, this was not to be the end of the drama as he returned in January 2022 in a viral video where he demanded his car, money from Kogbagidi.

3. Portable's clash with street hoodlums

The Zazu crooner made the news once again in March 2022 for what should have been pleasant reasons.

He clocked a new age and paid a visit to his area but what ensued was an ugly exchange that saw the singer getting involved in a brawl.

4. Portable sacks his entire team

The singer took many by surprise on social media after coming out to declare himself as a one-man-mopol.

Portable announced the sack of his official manager, his DJ and show promoter. He had accused the trio of not giving him money when he asked for it despite his good deeds to them.

5. Portable's rift with a former boss

The street-hop artiste once again went on a no-filter mode as he publicly called out a former boss he identified as Mr Yussuf.

Portable had accused the individual of making him a cult member with the false promises of riches and introducing him to famous people in the music industry.

Abroad-based entertainer removes Portable's name from performing artists in Canada event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable lost an opportunity to perform at an event in Canada after he sacked his promoter and DJ.

According to Mc Morris, who earlier planned to host Portable at his show in Canada, talent was not enough as he criticised the singer's attitude.

Mc Morris noted that Portable already had two managers in less than a year since making it to fame, which spoke more about his attitude.

