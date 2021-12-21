Nigerian breakout star and Zazu crooner Portable has called out popular dancer, Poco Lee on social media

Portable accused Poco of dishonesty and not showing him love as he blasted him in a viral video

According to Portable, Poco Lee only gave him $600 out of the $3000 Wizkid sprayed him on stage

Not stopping there, Portable also claimed Poco Lee was trying to steal his Zazu song by putting it under his name first

Zazu crooner, Portable’s rise to fame appears to have encountered trouble going by his recent rant on social media.

The rising music star recently shared videos online where he called out top dancer, Poco Lee, and accused him of trying to cheat him.

Zazu star Portable accuses Poco Lee of stealing from him. Photos: @portable_omolalomi1, @poco_lee

Portable claims Poco Lee is trying to steal his song

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, Portable said that Poco Lee was not showing him love but was only trying to rip him off.

The fast-rising singer questioned why the dancer's name came in front by making it Poco Lee feat. Portable. The Zazu crooner warned Poco to respect himself because the song doesn’t belong to him.

Portable said the song should have been done as Portable Feat. Olamide with Poco Lee’s name coming at the back.

Portable claims Poco Lee cornered $3000 Wizkid sprayed him

Also in his online rant, Portable recounted how Wizkid joined him on stage and started to spray him $100 bills amounting to $3000.

According to the Zazu star, Poco Lee turned himself to the money picker and picked the dollar bills as they dropped on stage.

Portable added that the dancer then gave him only $600 out of what should have been $3000. See the video below:

Mixed reactions from fans

Nigerians on social media have been buzzing over Portable’s call-out video and many of them have shared mixed reactions. While some people noted that the Zazu star did not act wisely by calling out Poco and that his village people are after him, others slammed the dancer for cheating Portable.

Read some of their comments below:

Donblu19vs93:

“VILLAGE PEOPLE.”

Bolics_ay:

“Nah full life ripping be this , nah portable machala spray money, nah you pack an con still give am $600. Omo e gba for u poco.”

Dygeasy:

“Honestly, nothing stops Pocolee from drawing a contract with this guy. If he wants to help, help. Don’t do backhanded shut in the name of helping. Slavery no dey pass like this.”

Kingtimah_:

“Picker don comot him percentage.”

Immanuelites:

“Poco lee too why he dey claim another person song ,forget portable is right on this.”

Official_rubyjayjay:

“Am so embarrassed wt*f is this na why some people no dey like help others well thank you for embarrassing yourself. I dont know about others oo but am leaving this zazuuuu song in 2021 its not entering 2022 with me.”

Pejuola__:

“Ahhh it’s over for this guy.”

Niolami_:

“If life is really after you and ur village people no want make u go.”

Pappibam:

“I saw this coming, check out the song it’s POCO LEE Ft Portable and Olamide. That shouldn’t be abeg.”

Nikkys_clothing_:

“Poko is shameless o. Why?”

Zazu crooner Portable gushes as he shares stage with Olamide, Wizkid

Rising music star, Portable, who gained massive fans' love with his hit song, Zazu featuring Olamide and Poko Lee has recorded a new feat in his career.

Portable shared the stage with Wizkid and Olamide at the Livespot event in Lagos and he is thankful for the unforgettable experience.

The youngster took to his Instagram page to share the moment from the amazing performance and showered the superstars with appreciative words.

