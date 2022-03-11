Controversial singer Portable has reacted to a recent video of Davido and Zlatan teasing his former manager Kogbagidi

In the video, which appears to be a musical shoot, Davido and Zlatan could be heard saying Zazuu virus, which could be an indirect shade at Portable

However, Portable, in his reaction, left Davido and Zlatan and went on to call Kogbagidi a poor man

Nigerian controversial singer and Zazuu Zeh crooner Portable has reacted to a video of Davido, Zlatan Ibile and Kogbagidi, which happens to have been taken during a video shoot.

The video showed Davido and Zlatan teasing Kogbagidi, who was smiling as they called him Zazuu virus.

Portable has attacked Kogbagidi again after Davido and Zlatan teased the singer's former manager. Credit: @Zlatan_ibile, @Davido @Portablebaeby

Portable reacts to video

While many would have expected Portable to drag Davido and Zlatan over the video, he, however, hailed them as he continued to drag his former manager Kogbagidi.

Portable in a post via his social media timeline said:

"Action Opolotipoju Omo werey o gbe midebe ooo ZAzuu virus Ibile Gon gon ErinIka@zlatan_ibile Ika Eyon Ogun Owo industry @davido ika wey de benefit from Ika, @kogbagidi poor man no get brother.Sapamo make dem no see you finish ZAzuu Zeh @professionalbeat_official.''

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Portable's statement

Nigerians have since reacted to Portable's statement. Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

d.os.e:

"Bro make ur money stop abuse person wey help u."

ademyke:

"I be think sey u wan swear for OBO before we go just gather report your account… bye bye be that ."

senseboy2000:

"You this guy enh Why you no tag your manager ..?? nah you gan gan be action por ogogo ."

kojo_sholz:

"Wereeey olorin. I think say you go swear for davido and zlatan ni, as you dey swear and abuse kogbagidi .''

Source: Legit.ng