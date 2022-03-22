A Nigerian man, Mark Osuchukwu, has called out billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, on social media

Mark slammed Cubana for signing a N50 million deal with a Yoruba singer, Portable instead of his ‘Igbo brother’, Speed Darlington

According to Mark, a Yoruba man will not skip his brothers to give an Igbo man an ambassadorial deal

An Igbo man, Mark Osuchukwu, recently expressed his disappointment in billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, on Twitter.

It all started after Cubana signed a N50 million deal with controversial singer, Portable, using him as the face of his new product.

Taking to social media, Mark accused Cubana of skipping his Igbo brothers to give a Yoruba man the deal.

Man slams Obi Cubana over N50m deal with Portable and not Igbo rapper Speed Darlington.

Source: Instagram

According to him, Cubana ignored another Igbo singer, Speed Darlington, and rushed to ‘dash’ Portable the deal.

Not stopping there, Mark explained that the word ‘Odogwu’ means a man of great esteem and a distinguished man but Portable doesn’t fit the criteria.

The Twitter user added that Portable who needs therapy to tame his hallucinations was made the face of an Igbo brand. According to him, Igbo people need to make sure their decisions are bereft of sentiments.

Mark also noted that a Yoruba man will not ‘jump his brothers’ to give an Igbo man ambassadorship. He added an Igbo adage about how people should nurture where they reside.

See his tweets below:

Mixed reactions from internet users

Mark’s post on Obi Cubana’s deal with Portable raised a lot of mixed reactions. While some people agreed with him, others accused the Twitter user of being a tribalist. Others also mentioned Yoruba owned brands that had Igbo ambassadors.

Read some of their comments below:

Lastborn_chopper:

“Portable is celebrating grace but normally this thing for fit speedy oo via say him de always promote nack.”

Dopekhali:

“When you have your own. Make him an Ambassador.”

Djbign:

“He can sign whoever he wants. He signed zubby and portable. How many mad men do you want promoting a brand.”

Bahdt_girl_annie1:

“Portable has the audience and that’s what is needed for the product now ‍♀️leave tribalism.”

Diamondhair_empire:

“Nonsense!!!!!!! You think is Instagram audience they are looking for? We are talking about the streets Mr Man. Not speddy wey dey loose Instagram account every seconds.”

Chacoraty:

“Kind of fact!! But it's grace shaii..”

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng