Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Portable, has taken to social media to gush over his latest win to the joy of fans

The Zazu crooner recently bagged an endorsement deal with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana

On Instagram, Portable bragged about Cubana sending him N50 million and he was also spotted chilling with Zubby Michael, Ruggedman and more

Nigerian musician, Portable, has continued to achieve great feats despite the many controversies that seem to follow him.

Just recently, the music star took to his social media page to celebrate after he bagged an endorsement deal with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

On Instagram, Portable showered praises on Cubana as he noted that the billionaire made his bank account buzz with N50 million.

Portable signs N50m deal with Obi Cubana

The Zazu crooner wrote:

“@obi_cubana don show love ooo. 50 million kwen don zeh for my Aza ooo.”

In another video making the rounds online, Portable was seen ‘chilling with the big boys’. The Zazu crooner flexed with some top celebrities such as Ruggedman, Zubby Michael and more.

Internet users react

The videos of Portable chilling with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana and others, raised a lot of interesting reactions online. A number of people praised the singer. Read some of their comments below:

Iamemmyspecial_1:

“Una never ready for portable for this industry. Dude is going to say up for a loooonnnnnggggg time. He came prepared.”

Socrate_id_ben:

“Obi cubana get sense omo see who hin endorse for d drink apparently d rightful person.”

Sabitalkofficial:

“OMO YORUBA supporting OMO IGBO, as it should be ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kingronke:

“Trenches smart.”

Pinzle_ceo:

“I’m ashamed to say this but make this guy cut soap for me na zazu.”

_Chimmiee:

“If Chilling With The Big Boys Was A Person, Its Definitely Portable .”

Moment_with_kay:

“I actually like the fact that he is doing well because I think there are a lot of people waiting for him to fall back to square 1.”

Lovedoctorfab:

“Omo this Boo Grace dey Ooze. Even with all the madness. When it’s your time to shine nothing can stop it. Congrats Portable .”

Portable begs Wizkid for music collaboration

Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi is back in the news and this time, it's about his request directed at music superstar, Wizkid.

In a recent Instagram upload, the Zazoo Zeh crooner pleaded with Wizkid to collaborate with him on multiple songs.

Portable, in the video, expressed his desire to make a complete EP (Extended Play) with the Made In Lagos crooner.

He also went on to tag American stars, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa as stars he would also like to collaborate with.

