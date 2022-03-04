The Nollywood industry keeps evolving every day with the advent of social media, some favourite actors are even more popular online than off it.

The era of home videos is long gone but it is interesting to note that some actors were relevant during the ancient period and are still relevant now

These actors were able to relate with the younger generations and many of their fans forgot that they were not as young

These men have carved a niche for themselves over the years and most of the colleagues they worked with back then are either retired or not interested in the entertainment business anymore.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some veteran Nollywood actors who are still relevant in the ever-increasing social media space.

These veterans have been able to cut the age barriers and relate with the younger generation of actors in online activities.

1. Kanayo O. Kanayo

Kanayo O. Kanayo recently clocked 60 and many fans were surprised that he is that old despite being around for a very long time.

Kanayo defied age barriers as he as been seen in several comedy skits and other interesting youthful talking points on social media.

He was one of the headliners at the much talked about Obi Cubana's mum burial in Oba.

Watch one of the skits he acted in below:

2. Richard Mofe-Damijo

Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo better known as RMD is another 60-year-old that not many would believe his age because of the lovely photos he shares on social media.

RMD passed as sugar daddy for many young ladies who always admire his handsome looks despite his age.

Like KOK, RMD has also appeared in quite a number of comedy skits, watch one below:

3. Yinka Quadri

62-year-old Yoruba actor, Yinka Quadri is a Tiktok sensation despite his age as he keep dropping hot content on the platform.

Yinka vibed to Zazoo song with his daughters as he brought out the young man in him in a viral video that got people talking online.

He is also known to attend star-studded events that trend online.

4. Taiwo Hassan

62-year-old Taiwo Hassan better known as Ogogo is another veteran actor Tiktok sensation that remains relevant in the social media space.

Ogogo came up with the viral 'all of us will eat breakfast' saying that people use whenever there is a break-up story.

5. Jide Kosoko

68-year-old Jide Kosoko keeps proving that age is not a barrier as he always vibes with his daughters on social media.

The veteran actor jumped like a young man in excitement during his last birthday.

He also relates with the younger ones and loved attending star-studded events.

6. Pete Edochie

The oldest on the list is the 74-year-old Pete Edochie, who maintained his status as one of the most respected actors in Nollywood.

Whitemoney knelt to greet him when they met at a movie set and asked for his blessing.

