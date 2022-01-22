Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared a video with fans showing where the real sacrifice for his success emanates from

The veteran actor was seen during a brainstorming session with colleagues and they were having discussions about an individual to be considered for a movie project

A portion of the video also captured Kanayo noting that the meeting is going in the midnight and the only sacrifice he has had to make is hard work

The video sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community with some people hilariously insisting that the actor should share the real sacrifice

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has once again gotten members of the online community talking with another video inspired by his nickname ‘Mazi Sacrifice’ and his roles in movies.

The veteran entertainer was filmed by a third party during a brainstorming session with some colleagues.

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo shares video of his midnight sacrifice. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo was seen discussing with another lady about a possible consideration for an actor they needed in the film project.

The individual who recorded the video also called on viewers to see the real sacrifice that the Nollywood entertainer is involved in.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kanayo equally noted that the meeting is going on in the middle of the night when other people are sleeping and snoring.

According to him, his work is the real sacrifice and there isn’t any other one. Watch the video below:

Reactions

drpenking said:

"Na lie there are other sacrifices you no wan put us through ."

chibuikememmanuel749 said:

"Sacrifice or no sacrifice no matter what you do for a living people gonna talk. ."

iamexcel_blaze said:

"Show us the real one ."

david.idavos said:

"Baba after 1am, what happens around 2am? Just asking for my landlord ."

roz_p1472 said:

"Bros na the other one you Dey show us for movie we know nobi you go tell us wetin we won believe."

ctctctct___e said:

"Camera no Dey enter where una Dey do the real one na."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shows off his mansion in Imo

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that actor Kanayo O. Kanayo finally completed his mansion in Imo state and he shared a video on his Instagram page.

Apart from the official opening of the house, the thespian announced that he would also be bagging a chieftaincy title in Imo state.

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry trooped to his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng